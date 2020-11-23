Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Islampur(WB)17.0021.43376.006400630033.33
Raiganj(WB)12.009.09312.006300620034.04
Gajol(WB)6.50-56.6760.005900490047.50
Champadanga(WB)1.00NC216.004550450010.98

