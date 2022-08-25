Kanodia takes over as chairman of Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals

Nishant Kanodia, promoter of Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals, has been appointed as Chairman of the company, succeeding the late Yogendra Kanodia.

In his previous role as Vice Chairman, he was providing strategic direction to Matix with a focus on capital raising, growth and diversification that has led to its current position as one of India’s fastest-growing fertiliser companies.

Kanodia has been driving Matix’s turnaround, including the induction of professional and experienced leadership with a successful track record in the fertilizer industry.

An MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, USA, he is a member of the Mumbai Chapter of the Entrepreneurs Organisation and Young President Organisation.

Nishant Kanodia said he will strive to ensure the company not only continues to focus on growth and profitability, but also sets benchmarks in professional management, governance, sustainability, and social responsibility.

Manoj Mishra, Managing Director said the company looks forward to strategic guidance and direction of Kanodia to take Matix to greater heights.