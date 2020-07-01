Karnataka fishermen to get QR code-based biometric cards

The Karnataka government will issue an order making the QR code-based biometric cards mandatory for fishermen.

Speaking at a meeting on coastal fisheries in Mangaluru, Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Karnataka Minister for Port and Fisheries, said the government plans to introduce QR code-based biometric cards to fishermen as a safety measure .

The biometric cards will be made available either through the ‘Seva Sindhu’ portal of the government or through the Fisheries Department, he said.

When some participants urged the Minister to extend all the facilities available in Kisan Credit Card to fishermen also, Poojary said he will discuss the matter with the Chief Minister and other officials concerned.

Participants have also urged the government to earmark 20 per cent of the jobs in Coastal Security Police to the fishermen from the region.

The Fisheries Department official said at the meeting that coastal Karnataka has around 3.28 lakh fishermen. Of them, 1.57 lakh are actively involved in fishing along the coast.

The Karnataka coast has eight fisheries harbours, and 26 fish-landing centres.

The region has 128 fisheries cooperative societies, one fisheries development corporation, and two fish marketing corporations.

The coastal region has 4,585 mechanised fishing vessels, 9,362 motorised boats, and 9,037 traditional country boats, he said.