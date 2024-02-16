Karnataka in collaboration with Coffee Board plans to train one lakh women members of self help groups (SHGs) as coffee entrepreneurs in the state.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made this announcement presenting his 15th Budget on Friday. “Besides, 2,500 coffee kiosks managed exclusively by SHG women will be set up at a cost of Rs. 25 crore,” Siddaramiah said.

Karnataka is the largest producer of coffee accounting for over 70 per cent of the 3.5 lakh tonnes produced in the country. Coffee is grown in over 2.46 lakh hectares in Karnataka, accounting for over half of the total acreage in the country. The state has over two lakh coffee growers and majority of them are small growers, according to the growers associations.

As per the Coffee Board data, the average daily number of persons employed in the coffee plantations exceeds 5.19 lakh. Coffee Board CEO and Secretary K G Jagadeesha said, the Board is having regular discussion with the State Rural Livelihood Mission on creating women coffee entrepreneurs. With the formal announcement made in state budget for 2024-25 on Friday, the initiative will be taken forward in the coming year, he said.