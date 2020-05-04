Kashmir saffron gets Geographical Indication tag

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Department of Agriculture Kashmir has been granted Certificate of Registration by Registrar of Geographical Indication, Chennai, Government of India for Kashmiri saffron, as per media reports.
The registered proprietor of the Kashmir saffron is Director Agriculture, Kashmir, facilitated by Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology SKUAST (K) and Saffron Research Station Dusso Pampore J&K.
Commenting on the achievement, Director Agriculture, Kashmir, Altaf Aijaz Andrabi said that Geographical Indication (GI) is a sign on products that have a specific geographical origin and the product may have special quality or reputation.
He said the Geographic indication leads to the overall economic prosperity of the producers. He added that the prime purpose of registering a geographic indication is to seek protection for specific products produced in a particular geographic region.
Speaking about the marketing of any product having GI Tag, the Director said it can encourage and motivate the marketers to expand their business at a global level. The GI also boosts exports and helps the farmers to get the best remuneration for their economic sustainability.
He mentioned that the J&K government applied GI of Kashmir saffron because of its unique identity and superior quality as compared to saffron grown across the world.
The department of agriculture in Kashmir applied to the Registrar, Geographical Registration Industry Chennai in December 2019 under Class 30 under the Fourth Schedule as per Geographical Indications Rules 2002.
The requisite documents including the Statement of Case, Logo, Documentary Evidence, Specification and Description of G.I product, List of producers of Kashmir Saffron, Traditional Practices adopted, and Method of production were submitted to the Registrar, Geographical Registration.
On completion of the formalities, a Consultative Group was constituted by the Dy. Registrar Geographical Indications, Government of India, for ascertaining the correctness of the particulars furnished by the Agriculture department in G.I application.
Kashmir’s agricultural department along with the concerned officers and farmers attended a meeting in New Delhi, presented a PowerPoint presentation regarding various aspects of the Kashmir Saffron to ascertain the correctness of particulars furnished in the Statement of Case in respect of G.I of Saffron.
