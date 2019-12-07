Kerala hopes to rope in other States, private sector to meet demand for coir geo-textiles

From capsules to tech-driven growth, the ACG way
Capsules and art are not quite two peas in a pod. But that’s precisely what the “Art in a Capsule” global ...
Kerala is banking on coir geo-textiles to rejuvenate the centuries-old coir industry. It is hoping to generate a turnover of ₹1,000 crore in the next five years, said TM Thomas Isaac, the State’s Finance Minister.
Speaking on the sidelines of Coir Kerala 2019 at Alappuzha, the Minister said that use of coir geo-textiles has proved to be highly effective in road construction and the State has successful test cases of coir geo-textile-based road reinforcements. NHAI will initially require close to 40,000 tonnes of coir geo-textiles and the requirement in open cast mines will be huge.
Thus, the demand for geo-textiles is going to be so large that Kerala by itself would not be able to meet the demand. Kerala, the only State government in India with a Coir Ministry, will rally other coconut growing States such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. A ministerial delegation from other States have been invited for discussions on a coherent coir geo-textile strategy, the Minister said. The private sector will also be drawn in for profitable production of coir geo-textiles by providing support in setting up production units, he said adding that the government has signed MoUs with more than 100 milling units in this regard.
The government, according to the Minister, intends to double the production of coir to 40,000 tonnes in 2020-21. The contribution of domestic fibre to this growth has increased to 50 per cent from less than 10. The increase in the yarn production is by and large absorbed into the product sector.
The government has also taken steps to increase the wages of spinners to ₹350 per day from ₹300. The workers in machine spinning as well as defibreing sector receive ₹500-600 per day.
Coir has hitherto been a product for floor mats. However, in the backdrop of emerging technologies, there is enormous opportunity for product diversification. Needle-felt technology that eliminates conventional spinning and weaving is at the core of the transformation, he said.
According to him, needle-punched coir felt boards can be used as an environmental-friendly alternative in the acoustics market, which currently deploys glass and mineral fibres.
The government has allotted ₹1,400 crore across the value chain of coir which included procurement of technology, marketing development, defibreing and pith sector development. Investments for mechanisation and infrastructure creation have also been proposed, he said.
Capsules and art are not quite two peas in a pod. But that’s precisely what the “Art in a Capsule” global ...
Foreign OPD helps patients get the right medical advice and treatment option
Rolls-Royce creates the Black Badge Cullinan for younger buyers looking for exclusivity and bespoke luxury
More tech and features in the cabin and a facelifted exterior mean the entry sedan is now better equipped to ...
As the sum assured it may be insufficient for your family; so pay more attention to the math
The RBI failed to ring in Christmas cheer, retaining its key policy repo rate at 5.15 per cent. Hugely ...
The rupee (INR) strengthened on Wednesday and it broke out of the resistance at 71.6 against the dollar (USD), ...
Voluntary Provident Fund is easy to invest in, and tax-efficient
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...