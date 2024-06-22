The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a red alert in Malappuram district and an orange alert for seven districts in Kerala indicating heavy rains.

The IMD has also issued a red alert in Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts for Sunday.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the department has issued an orange alert in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts for Saturday.

It has also issued an orange alert in Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts for Sunday.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

The IMD has also issued yellow alerts in other districts for two days from Saturday.

