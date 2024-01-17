The Kerala government is considering various upfront policy initiatives so as to tap the full potential of Kerala’s plantation sector. This includes adopting multi-pronged strategies to enable optimal and sustainable utilisation of assets, and create a valued brand of high-quality products in order to tap the global demand, P. Rajeeve, Industries Minister has said.

Kerala, according to the minister, accounts for 46 per cent of all plantations in India and continues to be a key contributor to the State’s economy and provider of jobs. However, the sector is faced with some serious and sensitive issues, which should be addressed collectively.

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) has been entrusted to carry out an in-depth study on the current status of the plantation sector. The final report is expected to be ready in another two months and the government would take more measures considering the report, he said.

The plantation sector will also benefit from the $285 million World Bank-aided Kerala Climate Resilient Agri-Value Chain Modernisation (KERA) project aimed at modernising the state’s food and nutritional security. The components earmarked for the plantation sector in this project would enable the government to step up supports for the rejuvenation of plantations, the Minister said.

A policy intervention to allow growing of commercial crops other than the specified ones, in plantation land is under the consideration of the government, he added.

The second edition of the Kerala Plantation Expo will be held in Kochi from January 20 to 22, giving an added thrust to the initiatives by showcasing the sector’s brand potential to tap the global and domestic demand for a wide range of products and services. The first edition of the expo held in 2023 in the state capital, in partnership with the stakeholders was a big success, the Minister said.