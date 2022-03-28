Kings Maritech Eco Park to use advanced tech for sustainable aquaculture

The Industrial Technology Consultancy Organisation Tamil Nadu (ITCOT) will prepare a detailed project report for the Kings Maritech Eco Park promoted by Kings Infra Venture Ltd. The DPR covering the financial, ecological, technological, and social impact of the project is expected to be completed in eight weeks.

Chairman and Managing Director of the Kings Infra Venture, Shaji Baby John said the Maritech Eco Park project aims to harness the latest advances in technology for developing eco-friendly and sustainable aquaculture with a substantial increase in the income of farmers.

“The Kings Maritech Eco Park is conceived as a system that would provide plug and play facilities to aqua farmers in terms of technology, government schemes, marketing, procurement, and other services,” he said. Numerous central and state government schemes for providing financial and technical assistance to aquaculture and fisheries needed integration. A professional solution provider capable of building the necessary synergy would be of immense help for farmers to derive maximum benefit from these schemes, he said.

National goal

The Maritech Eco Park project would be an important component in realising the national goal of achieving export revenues of ₹100,000 crore from the fisheries sector. Aquaculture shrimp currently accounts for nearly 70 per cent of the ₹43,720-crore fisheries products exported from the country.

Kings Maritech Eco Park Ltd (KMEPL), an SPV floated by Kings Infra Ventures Ltd, would provide plug and play services for multi-species indoor precision aquaculture using sustainable technologies. The park would showcase the role of aquaculture and mariculture production systems in improving food production, doubling farmers’ income, improving livelihoods in coastal areas, combating global warming and climate change, while earning foreign exchange.