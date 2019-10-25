'Kyarr' could go on to become an extremely severe cyclone, says India Met

India Met Department (IMD) has further upgraded the prospects for intensification, and expects it to become an 'extremely severe cyclone' during the next two days.

'Kyarr' is taking its own sweet time, savouring the enormous riches (thanks to a supportive environment) at its command to grow as a dangerous cyclone but fortunately away from any land, to be of consequence immediately.

Leisurely pace

The IMD said the cyclone over East-Central Arabian Sea moved to the North-North-East (towards India's West Coast initially) at a leisurely speed of 7 km/hr and lies centred at a distance of 210 km West-South-West of Ratnagiri (Maharashtra); 370 km South-South-West of Mumbai; and 1,870 km East-South-East of Salalah (Oman).

It is now expected to deviate from this path, move to the North until tomorrow (Saturday) noon and then move West-North-West during the subsequent five days.

This extended time of stay over the warm waters will quench its thirst for moisture, its main feed and fuel, allowing it intensify into a severe cyclone during this period and a very severe cyclone by Sunday.

The IMD has said that light to moderate rainfall is possible at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over the coastal districts of Karnataka, Goa and South Konkan and isolated heavy rainfall over North Konkan until tomorrow (Saturday).

High winds

Gale winds with speed reaching up to 75 km/hr gusting to 85 km/hr were prevailing around the system centre over the East-Central Arabian Sea by noon on Friday.

This would ramp up to 90-100 km/hr gusting to 110 km/hr by Saturday morning and 170-180 km/hr gusting to 200 km/hr by Sunday evening over East-Central and adjoining West-Central Arabian Sea, by when it would have become an extremely severe cyclone, even as it starts to move away into the open waters.

Squally winds with speed reaching up to 65 km/hr gusting to 75 km/hr is likely to prevail along and off Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Raigad districts of Maharashtra and Goa until Saturday noon.

The wind speeds would be 40- to 50 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr prevail along and off the remaining coastal districts of Maharashtra, North Karnataka coast and the North-East Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast.

The sea condition would 'high to very high' (wave heights of up to 46 ft) over the East-Central Arabian Sea around the system centre until Saturday noon and 'phenomenal' (wave heights of 46 ft and above) thereafter.

It is very likely to become 'phenomenal' around the system centre over the West-Central Arabian Sea from Monday onwards, as it heads towards Oman.

Sea conditions

The sea conditions is expected to be 'very rough to high' along and off the Maharashtra and Goa coasts and 'rough to very rough' along and off the north Karnataka coast until Saturday noon.

They are likely to be 'rough to very rough' also over the North-East Arabian Sea off South Gujarat coast during this period.

The high winds could inflict damage to the Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Raigad districts of Maharashtra and Goa in the following manner:

Minor damage to loose/unsecured structures. Some breaches in Kutcha road due to flooding. Minor damage to banana trees and near coastal agriculture due to salt spray. Damage to ripe paddy crops. Minor damage to Kutcha embankments.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into along and off the Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka coasts and the North-East Arabian Sea and adjoining South Gujarat coast until Saturday noon.

They are also advised not to venture into the East-Central Arabian Sea until Monday and into the West-Central Arabian Sea from Monday to Thursday.