Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) has announced the relaunch of Vibhor, its consumer edible oil brand in India, in line with the company’s broader strategy to extend its reach further downstream in the value chain.

The refreshed product line includes Vibhor refined soyabean oil, palmolein oil, cottonseed oil, mustard oil and premium vanaspati, all enriched with essential vitamins A and D, catering to today’s demand for healthy and nutritious diet options that also maintain taste attributes.

With over 25 years of presence in India, LDC is leveraging its expertise and local market insights to refresh the Vibhor brand, with the ambition to further strengthen its position in India’s rapidly growing edible oil market, which is projected to reach $34.75 billion in 2024 and grow annually by 4.94 per cent from 2024 to 2029, the company said in a statement.

“India is a key market for LDC, and our refreshed Vibhor brand reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of increasingly health-conscious Indian consumers,” said Sumeet Mittal, LDC’s Country CEO for India. “This relaunch supports our strategy to move further downstream in the value chain and diversify our offering with value-added products — in this case, addressing evolving dietary trends in one of the world’s most dynamic economies.”

Initially focusing on North India, LDC aims to significantly expand Vibhor’s market presence across India by 2026, leveraging the company’s global supply chain and deep market insights to target both rural and urban demographics — from traditional shoppers to digitally-savvy consumers, through an extensive network of retail outlets, supermarkets and online channels.

Competitively priced for a broad demographic, LDC aspires to establish Vibhor as a leading cooking oil brand in India, reflecting the company’s long-term commitment to the Indian market and its role as a key partner to India’s food and agriculture sector.

Vibhor’s new tagline, ‘Mera vishwas vibhor ke saath’ (My trust is with Vibhor), underlines the brand’s commitment to authenticity and quality, the company said. Brand ambassador Rupali Ganguly said “I am delighted to endorse Vibhor, a brand that embraces the importance of nutritious family meals. When I cook, I attach particular importance to ingredients such as cooking oil, and I’m sure that Vibhor will be a special and tasty addition to all Indian kitchens.”