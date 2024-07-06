The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) and All India Cottonseed Crushers’ Association (AICOSCA) will organise the 5th SEA–AICOSCA Cottonseed Oil Conclave 2024 in Ahmedabad during July 12-13.

The conclave, which will focus on cottonseed oil, cake and meal, will have the gathering of over 300 delegates and special invitees from all over India.

BV Mehta, Executive Director of SEA, said cottonseed oil can help to bring out the flavour of the food rather than masking them. There are many scientific documents on cottonseed oil which helps in checking high cholesterol and blood pressure, arthritis, gout, dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, a few cancers, inflammatory conditions, wounds, cuts, scrapes and skin condition, he said.

It also helps speedy healing, improves cognitive health, prevents prostate cancer, boosts immune system and reduces inflammation, Mehta said.

Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel, Gujarat Chief Minister, will be the chief guest at the conclave.

