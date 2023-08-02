Lemonchillii Farms, a hydroponic farm, has collaborated with Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University to produce and supply fresh, clean, safe fruits and vegetables across India.

A media statement said both parties forged the partnership with a shared vision to grow quality produce, affordable pricing, and easier accessibility of fruits and vegetables across India as well as to spread awareness and benefits of hydroponic farming.

The collaboration will enable Lemonchillii Farms to acquire advanced technical guidance from the university, expand their knowledge, experience, and network, and cultivate a premium standard of fruit and vegetable crops, it said.

Zero pesticide, residue

This alliance aims for the farmers to execute healthy produce with zero pesticides and residue, and increase sustainable farming practices by educating the past, current, and future generations on the importance and benefits of hydroponic farming by organising growth and development programmes for students and farmers.

It said the programmes will teach technical ‘know-how’ and ‘do-how’ lessons to farmers and private and public entrepreneurs, providing them with all the tools and incentives to practice and perform.

Also read: Horticulture production in 2022-23 estimated at record 351 million tonnes

Quoting Rithish Babu Velkur, COO of Lemonchillii Farms, the statement said Lemonchillii believes in ensuring the sustainability of food production systems. The culmination of this partnership and the experience, knowledge, and technology will allow Lemonchillii to create an impact within the industry that will provide fresh, clean, and healthy food to nationwide consumers annually, Velkur said.