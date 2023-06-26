India’s horticulture output is likely to have reached a record 350.87 million tonnes (mt) in the current crop year (July 2022-June 2023) as production of fruits, vegetables, spices and plantation crops increased significantly.

However, among the key essential items, onion and tomato production has been estimated a tad lower but potato output has been pegged higher. The output of all the horticulture products was 347.18 mt in 2021-22.

Releasing the first advance estimates of area and production for 2022-23 and final estimates of 2021-22, Union Agriculture Ministry on Monday said data have been compiled on the basis of information received from States and other government agencies.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar credited the hard work of farmers and expertise of agriculture scientists as well as the Centre’s policies for the record production.

According to data from the Agriculture Ministry, the area under horticulture has been rising and reached 28.28 million hectares (mh) in 2022-23 from 28.04 mh last year.

Upward revision

Experts said the gap is marginal in the first estimate compared with last year’s final estimate and there could be an upward revision in production in subsequent updates.

Onion production is estimated to be 31.1 mt this year, down from 31.69 mt in 2021-22, while tomato production is likely to be 20.62 mt against 20.69 mt. Potato output is expected to be higher at 59.74 mt compared with 56.18 mt last year.

Total production of vegetables has been pegged at 212.53 mt compared with 209.14 mt. Fruits production is seen at 107.75 mt this year as against 107.51 mt in 2021-22.

