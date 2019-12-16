Live Stock Prices

as on : 16-12-2019 02:31:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cow
Chintamani(Kar)27.00-32.5134.003500040000-
Goat
Channagiri(Kar)338.0016.968050.00351953353810.52
Shillong(Meh)25.00-3.851314.001350013000-25.00
Kadur(Kar)22.00-44.0016200--
Taliparamba(Ker)2.30-8142.20267502600013.83
Valpol(ASM)1.64-51.04125.5820800207004.00
Mangkolemba(Nag)1.00-50120.002700270050.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.70NC42.60230001900027.78
SheGoat
Kudchi(Kar)20.00-40.0021000--
Published on December 16, 2019
