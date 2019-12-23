Maharashtra farmers continue to wait for compensation of damaged crops

Marking a smallpox milestone
Three months after untimely downpour in October damaged kharif crop standing on over 70 lakh hectare, farmers in Maharashtra continue to wait for compensation from the insurance companies.
“ Farmers have not received crop insurance compensation. In fact, farmers have lost faith in insurance companies as we have a bad experience of insurance companies since last three years”, said Ankur Mane a farmer from Satara. Rains damaged soybean, cotton, banana, onion, potato and sugarcane crops. The government had ordered that insurance companies must conduct damage assessment and offer compensation to farmers.
However, insurance companies have not responded to the government’s orders. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has requested him for intervention. Thackeray has demanded that the Centre must direct insurance companies to pay compensation to Maharashtra farmers as insurance companies are not responding the demand.
“ The State has been implementing Pradhan Mantri Fasab Bima effectively since 2016. Unseasonal rains in October-November have damaged crops in a big way and reports have been given to insurance companies. Till date, the insurance companies have not paid the insurance amount to farmers as per the guidelines. Agriculture Minister must take a review of the same and direct insurance companies to resolve the issue” Thackeray said in the letter.
Thackeray also said that insurance companies have taken ‘ apathetic’ approach towards 2019 rabbi season. Insurance companies have not participated in the tendering process in ten districts despite repeated efforts. Farmers in these districts will be deprived from the insurance cover and hence the government must ask companies to participate in the bidding process.
Earlier the crop insurance companies had provided compensation ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 5 to farmers in Maharashtra. But instead of scrutinizing the companies' way of assessment, the Maharashtra government led by Devendra Fadnavis decided to shell out money from its coffers. The government decided to pay Rs. 1,000 to farmers who receive compensation of less than Rs. 1,000. The State issued a government resolution (GR) announcing that it would shoulder the burden of the amount paid to farmers.
