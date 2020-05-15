Maharashtra mounts vigil on locust attacks

Water carriers turn ‘waterpreneurs’
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Alarmed by the renewed attacks of locusts in Rajasthan fields, the Maharashtra government has again enhanced the surveillance for locust attacks, especially in the districts bordering Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.
Senior officials said that the State government does not want the farmers to face the double whammy of Covid and locust attack, and therefore the vigil is mounted. Although Rajasthan does not share any border with Maharashtra, the pests can travel huge distance in swarms in a single day. Gujarat has also suffered from repeated attacks in the recent past.
Although the rabi harvest is over in Maharashtra, sugarcane and jowar are still standing on the fields. Sugarcane, being a 12-month crop, will go for harvesting in October. The green healthy leaves of this cash crop will attract the locusts and therefore farmers have been advised to monitor the fields, the officials said.
On Thursday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had sought the Centre’s help to deal with the locusts menace. In a series of tweets, he said that farmers in Rajasthan are facing the locusts raids in many districts. He had asked the Prime Minister to take this problem seriously and immediately give order to Central Government officials to help the State Government.
In another tweet, he said that last year about 6.70 lakh hectares in Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jodhpur, Jalore, Bikaner, Nagaur, Churu, Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar, Sirohi, Pali and Udaipur were hit due to locusts and there was a loss of about ₹1,000 crore.
The Centre is also taking a note of the locust attacks and on May 13, the PIB in a press statement, had said that Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had interacted with pesticide industry representatives on the control of the locust and new machines have been ordered from the UK to tackle the menace.
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
‘The industry must have an eye for identifying crucial elements that it should keep and maintain’
BL Research BureauIn the first tranche of announcements made under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan—an ...
While near-term risks persist, under-penetrated protection market and sound business models of leading players ...
Be wise when it comes to opting for the tax regime from this year
Schemes investing in govt, corporate bonds outscored equity scheme
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...