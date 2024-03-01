Oleoresin and spice extracts manufacturer Mane Kancor Ingredients Pvt Ltd has won the Kerala Industries Ministry’s award for the best-performing enterprise in exports.

Geemon Korah, CEO and Executive Director of Mane Kancor, received the award from P Rajeeve, State’s Industries Minister. In order to encourage entrepreneurship in Kerala, the Industries Ministry has been implementing a series of innovative programs and as part of it, identifies and rewards companies in Kerala for their achievements in their respective fields.

Addressing the entrepreneur fraternity, P Rajeeve said that the Industries Ministry wholeheartedly aims to support industrialists, and as a result, the State has been witnessing rapid growth in the number of enterprises. At the function, the minister presented awards for the best enterprises in micro, small, medium, and large scale categories, the startups in the manufacturing industry, best enterprise run by women and persons belonging to the scheduled caste community.

Geemon Korah said Mane Kancor specializes in the manufacturing of natural food ingredients right from sustainable sourcing of raw materials, and pure extracts, and also in research and development of new products. The company’s product range includes oleoresins, essential oils, natural antioxidants, natural colours, culinary ingredients, spices and blends, organic ingredients, and similar products. The company is one of the leading manufacturers of oleoresins and spice extracts in the world and has been recognized for their superior quality standards, he said.