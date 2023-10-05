The inputs of local stakeholders and farming community are considered important in formulating strategies to make agriculture climate resilient, besides promoting the climate change-resilient varieties.

The pre-rabi interface between the Agriculture Ministry and the Indian Council of Agriculture Research recently in New Delhi also discussed various steps need to be taken to make agriculture climate resilient.

The meet concluded that climate change-resilient varieties of cereal and horticulture crops may be mapped based on the agro-climatic zone inclusive of State, zone, location and requirement of farmers. It also stressed upon the need to restructure the present agriculture system in consultation with the stakeholders at the State/block and panchayat level for a pragmatic approach; understanding the needs of the farming community, climate change-resilient mapping and adaptation.

Streamlining of advisories

The procedure for issuing advisories to the farmers on the aspects of weather forecasting, pest infestation, remedial measures, and application of protective spray may be streamlined, unified and amalgamated into a single delivery platform for implementation, rather than getting issued from multiple sources and agencies, the meeting concluded.

It also called for accelerating the research on maize varieties. “Research on maize varieties is to be accelerated as the maize crop is being used for ethanol production. Further, maize crop may be promoted in Punjab and Haryana for silage production,” it said.

Further, the meeting also called for developing a tracking system for seed distribution and adoption of climate resilient and bio-fortified varieties of crop at the macro level and state level. “States may be encouraged to cover more area under cultivation of climate resilient and bio fortified varieties and accordingly submit their plans to respective divisions of the department.”