Catering to the choices and taste buds of the health-conscious young generation and elderly alike, Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), known by the brand Milma, has launched its first premium dark chocolate and butter biscuits to tap the trending market demands.

By hitting the market with these healthy dark chocolate products, Milma became the second dairy cooperative in the country after Amul to introduce dark chocolate to the market.

The new products--- three variants of the premium dark chocolate and a milk chocolate variant under the Deloza brand, besides two variants of Milma Chocofull and Osmania butter biscuits and butter drops—were launched by the Minister for Dairy Development and Animal Husbandry J Chinchurani.

National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) Chairman Meenesh C Shah received the first set of the new brand of chocolates from the Minister. Osmania butter biscuits and butter drops were received by Indian Dairy Association (IDA) former president R S Sodhi.

Chinchurani said Kerala has, of late, made significant progress in milk production and marketing of liquid milk and value-added dairy products.

Milma Chairman K S Mani said the new additions would help expand the market for Milma’s range of products as part of its ambitious ‘Repositioning Milma 2023’ initiative.

“We are focussed on coming up with new variants that are healthy and nutritious, catering to the demands of the present health-conscious generation and elderly as well. Introducing healthy options in the chocolate segment will further help Milma’s market expansion and diversification,” Mani said.

The dark chocolates of Milma under the premium chocolate segment contain more than 50 per cent cocoa, which helps improve one’s health by enhancing mood and the immune system, besides lowering the risk of heart disease.

Out of three variants under the dark chocolate segment, one is plain dark chocolate, while the other two are combinations of orange and almonds and raisins and almonds. Currently, 70g and 35g of Deliza chocolate and chocolate are made available in the market.

The 35g and 70g Deliza milk chocolate and Deliza plain dark chocolate are priced at ₹35 and ₹70, respectively, while 35g and 70g of Deliza dark chocolate with orange and almonds, and raisins and almonds cost ₹40 and ₹80 respectively.

Also, two variants of Chocofull, a healthy snack bar in the form of bar chocolate, form part of the latest launch. Chocofull is available in two combinations - granola and fruits, as well as granola and nuts - and is priced at ₹10 for 12g and ₹20 for 30g. Besides the chocolate products, Milma has also introduced Osmania butter biscuits and Osmania butter drops made using Milma butter. The 200g Osmania butter biscuit is priced at ₹80, whereas 150g butter drops costs ₹70.

