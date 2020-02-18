Mixed trend in sugar market

Sugar prices at Vashi ruled mixed and stayed unchanged at naka and mill level on normal routine activities on Tuesday. On Monday, only 17-18 mills sold 38,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,380 of M-grade.

The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association's spot rates: S-grade ₹3,250-3,362 and M-grade ₹3,352- 3,596. Naka delivery rates were: S-grade ₹3,215-3,295 and M- grade ₹3,285-3,485.