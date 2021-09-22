Monsoon entrenching ‘normal’ performance as it enters last mile

The rain deficit for the country as a whole has further shrunk to three per cent as of yesterday (Tuesday), helping the monsoon entrench its ‘normal’ performance (96-104 per cent of long-period average). It may sustain the status since the Bay of Bengal could spin up more weather systems before the month-end.

The first of these systems is already under watch for development and monitored by India Meteorological Department (IMD). Its projections indicate also evolution of a follow-up system over the South Bay of Bengal off the Tamil Nadu coast towards the month-end, though it bears watching.

The first system may develop over East-Central and adjoining North-East Bay around Saturday. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and reach Odisha coast during subsequent two days. Under its influence, a fresh spell of heavy rainfall is likely to be triggered over Odisha and adjoining areas from Sunday.

Pacific, Indian Ocean conditions

As already mentioned in these columns, weakening of the negative Indian Ocean Dipole in the country’s backyard combined with a likely return to La Nina phase in the Pacific away to the Far-East and associated active storm phase in the West Pacific/South China Sea have helped the monsoon cause.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the International Research Institute (IRI) for Climate and Society at Columbia University became the fourth global agency to set up a La Nina watch, which remains in effect for September. Most global models surveyed expect the Tropical Pacific to cool further through autumn and winter, and return to ENSO-neutral levels during in spring and early summer late of next year (2022).

According to IRI projections, the Tropical Pacific profile would have turned into more than 60 per cent for ‘neutral’ conditions in May-June-July, 2022 (early part of the South-West monsoon); around 20 per cent for La Nina; and around 15 per cent for El Nino, considered a monsoon-killer though with exceptions.

MJO assisting La Nina

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said late yesterday (Tuesday) that a Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO pulse just exiting the Indian Ocean and entering the Maritime Continent (Indonesia et al) will strengthen the trade winds, lead to further cooling of the Tropical Pacific, and expedite the La Nina.

Ongoing typhoon (cyclone) season in the West Pacific has ensured that remnants track westwards and enter the Bay of Bengal to set up cyclonic circulations as is being witnessed even now. Of these typhoons, Chanthu, the first, had gone on to become a Category-5 storm and struck Japan.

Back home, the IMD said that this (Wednesday) morning that the previous day’s low-pressure area over extreme East India lies over South-East Jharkhand. It may weaken by tomorrow (Thursday) and move as a cyclonic circulation across North Odisha, North Chhattisgarh and North Madhya Pradesh during subsequent two to three days with an entourage of a moderate to heavy rainfall regime.

IMD Rainfall outlook

The all-important monsoon trough lies to the south of its normal position and may likely stay as such for five more days lending support to the overall monsoon. A cyclonic circulation lies over East Rajasthan and may persist during the next two days, generating rainfall locally.

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy falls are likely over the plains of West Bengal and North Odisha and West Rajasthan today (Wednesday) before they relent. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely over East Rajasthan and East Gujarat until Saturday.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is likely over Uttarakhand until Saturday and over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana for today (Wednesday). Fairly widespread to widespread rain with isolated heavy falls may lash East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh till Friday and reduce in intensity thereafter.