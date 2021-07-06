Monsoon may not bring immediate relief for N-W India

The monsoon may revive from the current ‘break’ phase over the next two days and drag in seasonal rains to the as-yet uncovered regions including the national capital, but indications are that it may be until July 18-19 when these regions get just enough rains to bring back day temperatures to normal.

Latest 46-day monsoon outlook by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) revealed as much on Tuesday. It agreed with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) outlook for revival of monsoon but doubted if any meaningful gains would accrue to Delhi immediately thereon.

Ambient temperature level

Rains would be light to moderate from July 10-11, but may build up in scale a week later to bring the ambient day temperatures to normal level, the ECMWF outlook said. The IMD indicated the possibility of the odd flare-up over Delhi and surroundings in between before subsiding in outlook valid until July 16.

The bugbear of westerly winds over North-West India and an approaching westerly trough may hold back rapid monsoon advancement during the next week, according to an assessment by RMSI, global GIS consultancy in geospatial technology solutions, modeling and analytics, substantiating the outlook.

RMSI on monsoon revival

“So, Delhi and other north-western areas would not see much rain as should normally be the case after arrival of the monsoon. It would take a fresh pulse to revive the monsoon currents,” the consultancy said. The IMD has said that a low-pressure area may form over the Bay of Bengal over the next 4-5 days.

In its morning outlook today (Tuesday), the IMD reiterated that the monsoon may revive gradually over the South Peninsula including along the West coast and adjoining East-Central India from tomorrow (Wednesday). The ‘low’ will form off the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts around Sunday.

Scattered to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is forecast over the South Peninsula for next five days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely Coastal Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe on Thursday.

Widespread rain for East

Moist easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal may fill parts of East India from Thursday before spreading into the North-West covering Punjab and North Haryana by Saturday. The monsoon may enter remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and Delhi the same day.

Fairly widespread rainfall is forecast over East and North-East India during the next five days. Isolated heavy falls are likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, hills and plains of West Bengal, Sikkim and surrounding areas variously during this period.