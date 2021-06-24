More tea on offer for Coonoor auctions

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
A volume of 26.92 lakh kg is being offered for Sale No: 25 of the auction of Coonoor Tea Trade Association which will conclude on Friday.
It is as much as 1.66 lakh kg more than the offer for the last auctions.
The total volume offered includes some teas unsold in previous auctions but substantial quantity is fresh arrival of the teas manufactured with the green leaf plucked after the recent unseasonal but favourable rains.
Of the 26.92 lakh kg offered for this week’s auctions, as much as 25.63 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.29 lakh kg orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf tea counter, only 75,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 19.12 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dust tea, only 54,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 6.51 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 19.87 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 7.05 lakh kg, Dust grades.
The green tea from Pascoes Woodlands, auctioned by Paramount Tea Marketing (SI) P Ltd., topped the entire auctions last week when Radhika Traders bought it for ₹302 a kg. In CTC Leaf auctions, Homedale Estate’s Broken Pekoe grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped when Shree Ganesh Tea Trading Co bought it for ₹280 a kg. In CTC Dust auctions, Homedale Estate’s Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped when Tea Service India Pvt Ltd., bought it for ₹280 a kg.
Among other CTC teas, Pinewood Estate got ₹226, Riverside Estate ₹206, Bellatti Estate and Vigneshwar estate ₹201 each and Crosshill Estate Special ₹200.
Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹80-88 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹151-185 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹86-89 and for the best grades, ₹168-212.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
‘Luca’ melds clever cinematic technology with a sharp script and spirited voices: The outcome is a film that ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...