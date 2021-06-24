More tea on offer for Coonoor auctions

A volume of 26.92 lakh kg is being offered for Sale No: 25 of the auction of Coonoor Tea Trade Association which will conclude on Friday.

It is as much as 1.66 lakh kg more than the offer for the last auctions.

The total volume offered includes some teas unsold in previous auctions but substantial quantity is fresh arrival of the teas manufactured with the green leaf plucked after the recent unseasonal but favourable rains.

Of the 26.92 lakh kg offered for this week’s auctions, as much as 25.63 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.29 lakh kg orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf tea counter, only 75,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 19.12 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dust tea, only 54,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 6.51 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 19.87 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 7.05 lakh kg, Dust grades.

The green tea from Pascoes Woodlands, auctioned by Paramount Tea Marketing (SI) P Ltd., topped the entire auctions last week when Radhika Traders bought it for ₹302 a kg. In CTC Leaf auctions, Homedale Estate’s Broken Pekoe grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped when Shree Ganesh Tea Trading Co bought it for ₹280 a kg. In CTC Dust auctions, Homedale Estate’s Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped when Tea Service India Pvt Ltd., bought it for ₹280 a kg.

Among other CTC teas, Pinewood Estate got ₹226, Riverside Estate ₹206, Bellatti Estate and Vigneshwar estate ₹201 each and Crosshill Estate Special ₹200.

Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹80-88 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹151-185 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹86-89 and for the best grades, ₹168-212.