Mother Dairy plans to ramp up distribution network in Delhi

Mother Dairy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), has embarked on an expansion plan for its distribution network in Delhi. The company announced that it will add over 700 new exclusive consumer touch points in the form of kiosks and franchise shops by the March 2023.
The milk and milk products company currently has 1,800 consumer touchpoints and it expects to ramp this up to 2,500 touchpoints by FY 2022-23, it said in a statement. The company also sells fruits and vegetables under brand ‘Safal’ and edible oils under brand ‘Dhara’.
Mother Dairy is the largest retailer of milk and milk products in the national capital. Its consumer channel include its own milk booths, franchise shops and kiosks.
In a statement, Manish Bandlish, Managing Director, Mother Dairy, said, “Our consumer touchpoints have become an integral part of the capital region over the years. Mother Dairy’s outlets are present in prominent areas of RWAs, societies, military areas, hospitals, colleges, etc., which help meet the daily needs of our consumers. While serving the consumers, the strengthening of our sales network is also in line with our commitment of providing a robust and direct market access to the farmers of hinterland.”
The company, on Thursday, also opened 15 kiosks in Delhi in a single day. Of these kiosks, nine have been established in the nine campuses of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) and six in Delhi Cantonment area.
“The kiosks and franchise shops along with our own booths have been instrumental in serving our consumers during testing times as well, providing quality products in close vicinity. We invite RWAs and other such institutions to reach out to us through our helpline number in order to enable us to set-up such kiosks and shops in their localities as well,” he added.
