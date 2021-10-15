Unusual October rain to spread out into North-West India

In what is an unusual October weather phenomenon, a low-pressure area each has sprung up over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal during monsoon transition even as the withdrawal line of the South-West Monsoon passes through Kohima, Silchar, Krishnanagar, Baripada, Malkangiri, Nalgonda, Bagalkote and Vengurla.

Thus the withdrawal line now links North-East India with Telangana, Karnataka and Goa and it is assumed that the South-West Monsoon has exited from a wide swathe of land covering North-West, Central, East and North-East India. But only just, since non-seasonal showers may break the lull left behind by the South-West monsoon.

Fresh spell of rain

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that easterly winds from the Bay will trigger a fresh spell of rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning over North-West India from tomorrow (Saturday).

Isolated heavy to very heavy rain may lash Himachal Pradesh on Sunday and Monday; the Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh until Tuesday; and isolated thunderstorm, lightning and hail over Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Meanwhile, the IMD located the ‘low’ in the North-West and adjoining West-Central Bay basin off the South Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coasts this (Friday) morning. It will bring light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated thunderstorms and isolated heavy falls over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next two days.

Counterpart ‘low’

The rainfall intensity over East and adjoining Central India may increase from today (Friday) with isolated heavy falls over Bihar on Tuesday and Wednesday; over the plains of West Bengal until Wednesday; over Odisha today and tomorrow (Friday and Saturday) and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Friday.

A counterpart ‘low’ lies over Lakshadweep area and adjoining South-East Arabian Sea which has opened forth a trough diagonally across the adjoining South Peninsula connecting with the ‘low’ in the Bay.

The combine will continue to bring Isolated heavy rainfall over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and Tamil Nadu during next two more days and isolated very heavy rain over the region today (Friday).