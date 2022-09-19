Mumbai Police prohibit transportation of cattle to curb spread of lumpy skin disease

The Mumbai Police have prohibited the transportation of cattle in the city in order to prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease.

The police issued an order to this effect on September 14 and it will remain in force till October 13, an official said on Sunday.

Anybody found violating the order will be penalised, he said.

The area under the Mumbai Police commissionerate is declared as "controlled area" for lumpy skin disease, the order said.

It is forbidden to bring cattle out of the places where they are being raised. There is a prohibition on transporting bovine animals to market places or exhibition centres, the order said.

Besides cattle, the transportation of any kind of fodder, grass or equipment which came in contact with the lumpy skin disease-affected bovine animals is prohibited, it said.

The lumpy skin disease is a contagious viral disease that affects cattle and causes fever, nodules on the skin and can also lead to death.

Thousands of cattle have died due to the disease in more than eight States including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Maharashtra.