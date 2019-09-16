NDDB set to launch second phase of National Dairy Plan

My Five: Farshid Cooper
As the phase-1 of the ambitious National Dairy Plan (NDP-1) comes to an end this November, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has initiated talks with the World Bank and the government departments concerned to go ahead with the second phase of the Plan.
While the first phase was launched in 2012 with an outlay of ₹2,242 crore, the second phase will have a projected financial outlay of about ₹8,000 crore.
Dilip Rath, Chairman, NDDB, told mediapersons on Monday that the NDP-1 has mostly achieved its aims as it comes to a close next month.
“We have achieved most of the targets. Now, we are looking at the second phase, which is currently under discussion with the World Bank. The model of operation for second phase will mostly be the same with five-year tenure,” Rath said here on the sidelines of the launch of a week-long nutrition awareness campaign. The second phase of the NDP will primarily focus on developing milk processing infrastructure and establishment of milk quality testing equipment at critical points of procurement areas.
“We are also looking at expanding our coverage into uncovered areas. Today, there are about 3.20 lakh potential villages. Out of them, we have reached to about 2 lakh villages. About 1.25 lakh villages are still uncovered. So, we have to reach out to the farmers in those areas,” Rath said. The NDP-2 will also look at promoting biogas for households in villages.
Giving credit to the implementation of NDP-1, Rath stated that the rise in country's milk production can be attributed to the ambitious NDP-1.
“The production of milk has grown at 6 per cent-plus rate in the last five years and it would continue to grow at the same rate. Now we are carrying forward some of the activities to Rashtriya Gokul Mission. Milk prices too have been stable for last 2-3 years and are likely to remain so,” he said, adding that going forward India could even have an exportable surplus production of milk.
The aim of the NDP-1 was to improve breed with production of high-genetic bulls and enhance the reach of co-operative structure. Additional 55,000 villages were covered for milk collection. The NDP was largely financed with loan from International Development Association of the World Bank with implementing agencies appointed in States by NDDB.
