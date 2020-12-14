Nearly 48% of sugar mills operating in Maharashtra privately-owned

Service with a heart in remote centres
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
In 1951, India’s first cooperative sugar mill was set up at Pravaranagar in Ahmednagar district and the cooperative movement since gained roots in the State. However, financial mismanagement, lack of professional approach and mills becoming a source of finance to cater to ambitions of politicians has been ailing the cooperative sugar mills.
Today, the sugar cooperative is losing its space to private players. Out of 171 sugar mills operating this season, 48 per cent (82 mills) are private.
In 2010-11, out of 164 operational mills, 41 ( 25 per cent) were private. In 2019-20 the number of private mills went up to 68 ( 46 per cent) out of 147 operational mills.
According to data published by the Maharashtra Sugar Commissioner Office, Solapur and Nanded divisions have more number of private sugar mills operating this season as compared to cooperative sugar mills. Cooperative sugar mills are dominating the sugar belt of western Maharashtra comprising of Pune, Kolhapur and Ahmednagar. But private players have penetrated this region as well.
Out of 36 sugar mills operational this season in Kolhapur, 11 are privately owned. In Pune and Ahmednagar, 28 and 25 mills are operational, respectively. Pune has 12 private mills while Ahmednagar has 10. the maximum number of private mills (24 out of 37 mills) are located in Solapur - a region that faces perennial water scarcity.
A total of 89 cooperative sugar mills in Maharashtra have crushed 143.24 LMT sugarcane to produce 133.50 lakh quintal sugar with extract rate of 9.32 per cent by December 11. While 82 private mills have crushed 122.62 LMT sugarcane producing 105.85 lakh quintal sugar at an extract rate of 8.63 per cent.
Sugar industry experts predict that the private industry will take over the cooperative sugar sector in the next few years. In the last decade, the number of private sugar mills has risen constantly, thanks to ailing cooperatives dominated by politicos.
Agriculture expert Nishikant Bhalerao said that sugar mills are used by politicians to finance their politics and control the vote bank of sugarcane farmers. He added that the majority of sugar cooperatives are incurring losses owing to inefficient and unprofessional handling of operations.
Ruling parties have supported their leaders to open sugar factories by providing subsidies and land at concessional rates. The Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank, dominated by all party leaders, has backed mills with a continuous flow of finance.
“But now the State government and the State Cooperative are not able to handle the burden of cooperative mills. Politicians are losing interest in cooperative and are venturing into the private sector. In fact, many cooperative sugar mills which stopped operations because of heavy loan burdens are being taken over by politicians who are running them as private venture,” said one of the directors of the prominent cooperative sugar mills in Sangli district which is being run by a private company.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
AIDS has fallen out of the political radar for almost a decade now, with too little focus on the prevention of ...
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
Unsteady financials and stiff competition from much larger players don’t inspire confidence
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
A employee, working remotely since lockdown, can’t unsee the private lives of her colleagues on video calls
“It’s time!” says Muriel, as I get into her car. We’re both wearing masks. “For what?” I ask. “Aren’t we going ...
An ode to a friend who kept relationships and magic alive
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...