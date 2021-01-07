Need more measures to develop agri industries: Lok Sabha Speaker

Packing batteries with more punch
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday called for measures to further develop the agriculture sector and stressed the need to focus energies on boosting agri-industries exports through encouragement for MSMEs.
Addressing a national conclave on MSMEs, organised by the CA Institute, Birla said that focus on agriculture sector development will also help reduce migration of people from rural to urban India.
He highlighted that it was the resilience of the rural India and hard work of the farmers during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic that ensured that the country’s economy did not collapse in the difficult times.
There is need to look at ways to further develop activities around farming, food processing and value additions, Birla added.
On the occasion, Birla launched two initiatives of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India —roll out of 100 GST and MSME seva kendras (help desk on GST and other tax compliances) and MSME mentorship programme.
Lok Sabha Speaker highlighted that MSMEs are the backbone of the Indian economy and need to be encouraged to achieve Aatmanirbharata (self reliant). At the same time, he also noted that India should not be satisfied in just being the market for the world, but look to manufacture products for the entire world.
“India is a young nation and the youth have the capability and technical prowess to excel. In days to come, MSMEs will be further strengthened and play an even more critical role towards achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” Birla added.
