NGT asks CPCB to issue guidelines for poultry farms with over 5,000 birds

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to issue guidelines for poultry farms with more than 5,000 birds, saying their owners cannot be considered small farmers nor their pollution potential left unregulated.
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the argument that poultry farms with less than 25,000 birds are run by small farmers in the unorganised sector is untenable and against the precautionary principle of environmental law. It said regulation of all poultry farms having more than 5,000 birds is necessary.
“To this extent, decision of CPCB being against the decision of this Tribunal and against precautionary principle. A person running a poultry farm of more than 5,000 birds cannot be said to be small farmer nor their pollution potential left unregulated,” the bench said in its order dated December 10.
Also read: Bird flu outbreak reported among ducks in Alappuzha
“At best some time can be given for regulation in phased manner as proposed in March 2021 proposed guidelines. Accordingly, we direct that while the impugned guidelines be immediately enforced, all poultry farms above 5,000 birds will also be covered by the said guidelines latest from January 1, 2023,” the bench added.
The siting criteria should apply to all consents or renewals hereafter for the above-mentioned size of poultry farms, it said. The CPCB may issue revised guidelines to all state pollution control boards in terms of the above order within a month, the NGT said.
The Tribunal was hearing a plea filed by environmental activist Gauri Maulekhi against the alleged inadequacy of the regulatory regime by way of the consent mechanism under the Water and Air Acts to prevent the degradation of the environment on account of unregulated operation of poultry farms.
Also read: India’s record farm export target of $43 billion for 2021-22 set to be achieved, says Anupriya Patel
The NGT had earlier directed the CPCB to revisit the guidelines for classifying poultry farms as a green category industry and exempting their regulation under various laws. It had also asked the CPCB to issue appropriate orders within three months.
In case no further order is issued, it had said, all State pollution control boards would require enforcement of consent mechanism under the Air, Water and Environment Protection Acts.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...