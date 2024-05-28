Agritech startup Ninjacart said that its interventions through market linkage, logistics and fulfillment solutions have had a positive impact on the users’ quality of life and their experience with the platform.

Ninjacart had carried out a survey of among some 600 agri-citizens across the country in collaboration with 60 decibels. The survey revealed a tangible improvement in the economic well-being of Ninjacart users, with four out of five reporting a better quality of life, the company said.

Among these users, Ninjacart has improved their quality of life in terms of business growth, reduced stress, increased income, better access to information and better access to the market.

Sectoral revelation

Ninjacart said the survey revealed increased incomes among 91 per cent of traders, 81 per cent of retailers and 79 per cent of farmers. About 75 per cent of farmers said that selling their produce has become more convenient because of Ninjacart. About 83 per cent farmers reported improvements in their way of farming. The top improvements include crop diversification and improved use of farm inputs.

Sustainable outlook

Kartheeswaran KK, CEO and Founder, Ninjacart said, “At Ninjacart, we are dedicated to empowering every agri citizen in India with tools that can aid in real change. Our new vision, ‘Better lives for every agri citizen,’ reinforces our commitment to revolutionising the agri-tech sector, promoting financial security and growth opportunities for everyone throughout the agricultural value chain.

Our journey has focused on inclusivity and accessibility, emphasising our dedication to creating a brighter, more sustainable future for everyone involved in the agri-value chain.”

“While many sectors in India have experienced tech-driven disruption, agriculture is just on the brink of its transformative moment. As we navigate the dynamic landscape of agri-trade, our mission remains clear: to leverage technology, data and innovation to drive meaningful change,” he added.