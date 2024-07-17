Flipkart-backed B2B agri-start-up Ninjacart has tied up with Peru’s leading blueberry producer, Camposol, to bring the exotic fruit to India with the objective of getting the supplies year-round. However, prices will be market-driven and not fixed for any particular period.

The partnership, which was formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) this month, was announced at an event in Delhi by Ninjacart’s Co-founder Sharath Babu Loganathan. The partnership will leverage Ninjacart’s technology-driven supply chain and extensive retail network to distribute Camposol’s blueberries across 100 cities through over 1 lakh retail outlets in India, he said.

“Our strong connections with kirana stores, supermarkets, modern trade outlets, e-commerce/quick commerce platforms, and HoReCA (hotels, restaurants, and cafes) partners enable global brands to seamlessly reach premium customers,” said Sharath Babu.

In a joint statement, both companies said they plan to market 250-275 tonnes of Peruvian blueberries in the current season that started in July.

“Ninjacart’s strong presence and deep understanding of the Indian consumer will be invaluable in establishing Camposol as a leading supplier of blueberries in India,” Sergio Torres, Senior Vice President-Commercial Operations, Camposol, said. When asked why they selected Ninjacart, which has no experience in marketing blueberries, Torres said that its robust network of connecting with retailers, including mom-and-pop stores, will help penetrate the market smoothly.

He cited the China experience, where blueberries are in demand now (Camposol entered seven years ago), and said that in India too, the company hopes to generate a good volume.

Also read: Ninjacart says its tech interventions are having positive impact on users

Sharath Babu said that Ninjacart has been in talks with some other companies to form partnership for other fruits as well since this is the first such partnership. When asked why they selected blueberries, which have a lower share in the import basket compared to apples or kiwis, he said: “it has some exclusivity and scope is there.”

Apple imports by India grew 34 per cent to over 5 lakh tonnes, while that of kiwi fruit dropped 15 per cent to 43,270 tonnes in 2023-24, official data show. On the other hand, the import of blueberries was about 712 tonnes in the last fiscal year, down by 11 per cent from the previous year, trade sources said.

The blueberry import by India is about $5 million, which the industry expects to grow by a quarter in the next three years. The imported blueberries are sold in the range of ₹315-515 per pack of 125 gram in India.