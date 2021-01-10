Nizamabad turmeric farmers take to the streets; demand MSP of ₹15,000 a quintal

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Hundreds of turmeric farmers in Nizamabad have taken to the streets at Armoor, demanding a minimum support price of ₹15,000 a quintal.
As the marketing season begins, prices have crashed to ₹4,000-5,000 a quintal (depending on the quality) from ₹5,500-6,000 a few weeks ago, falling much below the production cost of ₹7,500 a quintal.
Enraged, the farmers have formed a joint action committee to demand MSP of ₹15,000 a quintal from the government. About 4,000 farmers from various turmeric-growing areas in the State gathered at Mamidipalli near Armoor and blocked the National Highway yesterday.
Telangana farmers demand ₹15,000/quintal MSP for turmeric
Farmers spend about ₹1.50 lakh an acre to grow turmeric. On an average, they get about 20 quintals an acre. Telangana is home to one-fourth of India’s turmeric acreage of 4.20 lakh acres, producing over one-fourth of the country’s annual production of 11 lakh tonnes.
“Prices have crashed as the marketing season begins. At ₹4,000 a quintal, it is quite unviable. The Government should intervene and announce an MSP of ₹15,000 to ensure remunerative income to the farmers,” Anvesh Reddy, a leader of the Joint Action Committee of turmeric farmers, told BusinessLine on Sunday.
PPP project in AP to support Chintapalli tribals grow local turmeric variety
Farmers belonging to various political parties and farmer associations have formed the common platform to press their demands. The farmers suffered heavily as rains hit the crop in October. Productivity was affected due to waterlogging in several parts of the State.
Nizamabad, with 36,375 acres, and Jagityal with 32,000 acres comprise half of the State’s acreage of 1.33 lakh acres.
V Prabhakar, another leader of the committee, demanded that the Government set up a Turmeric Board, on the lines of the Tobacco Board, at Nizamabad to help address the problems faced by them and promote the produce.b“They promised to set up a board in the last elections but failed to set it up here,” he said.
The farmers’ committee will convene a meeting after January 20 to chalk out an action plan to bring pressure on the Government.
The farmers have also demanded a bonus of ₹600 a quintal for fine variety paddy and continue to operate the procurement centres.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
A crackling fire, a tusker and a family scandal bring together a group of fellow travellers in Kerala
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Actor-director Seema Pahwa spent her time in pandemic 2020 building stories around the eccentricities of joint ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...