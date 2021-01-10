Nizamabad turmeric farmers take to the streets; demand MSP of ₹15,000 a quintal

Hundreds of turmeric farmers in Nizamabad have taken to the streets at Armoor, demanding a minimum support price of ₹15,000 a quintal.

As the marketing season begins, prices have crashed to ₹4,000-5,000 a quintal (depending on the quality) from ₹5,500-6,000 a few weeks ago, falling much below the production cost of ₹7,500 a quintal.

Enraged, the farmers have formed a joint action committee to demand MSP of ₹15,000 a quintal from the government. About 4,000 farmers from various turmeric-growing areas in the State gathered at Mamidipalli near Armoor and blocked the National Highway yesterday.

Telangana farmers demand ₹15,000/quintal MSP for turmeric

Farmers spend about ₹1.50 lakh an acre to grow turmeric. On an average, they get about 20 quintals an acre. Telangana is home to one-fourth of India’s turmeric acreage of 4.20 lakh acres, producing over one-fourth of the country’s annual production of 11 lakh tonnes.

“Prices have crashed as the marketing season begins. At ₹4,000 a quintal, it is quite unviable. The Government should intervene and announce an MSP of ₹15,000 to ensure remunerative income to the farmers,” Anvesh Reddy, a leader of the Joint Action Committee of turmeric farmers, told BusinessLine on Sunday.

Farmers belonging to various political parties and farmer associations have formed the common platform to press their demands. The farmers suffered heavily as rains hit the crop in October. Productivity was affected due to waterlogging in several parts of the State.

Nizamabad, with 36,375 acres, and Jagityal with 32,000 acres comprise half of the State’s acreage of 1.33 lakh acres.

V Prabhakar, another leader of the committee, demanded that the Government set up a Turmeric Board, on the lines of the Tobacco Board, at Nizamabad to help address the problems faced by them and promote the produce.b“They promised to set up a board in the last elections but failed to set it up here,” he said.

The farmers’ committee will convene a meeting after January 20 to chalk out an action plan to bring pressure on the Government.

The farmers have also demanded a bonus of ₹600 a quintal for fine variety paddy and continue to operate the procurement centres.