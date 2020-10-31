North-East monsoon may strengthen from November 5: IMD

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
An extended fortnightly outlook by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has assessed that North-East monsoon, which made a delayed onset over Tamil Nadu and the rest of the South Peninsula, would strengthen and rains scale up during the week starting November 5 (Thursday next).
Initial forecast valid for three days from Thursday predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and South Interior Karnataka and isolated over the North-East, Coastal Odisha, and the Bay and Lakshadweep Islands.
This (Saturday) morning, however, the IMD maintained a watch for the first low-pressure area of the North-East monsoon and the third of the month of October to materialise over the East-Central Bay of Bengal, but which is seen as cutting a path off the East Coast of India towards Bangladesh.
This away-going low-pressure area would drive isolated heavy rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning into mainly the Eastern and North-Eastern States of India including South Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura today and tomorrow (Saturday and Sunday), the IMD said.
The IMD also said took note of the persisting cyclonic circulation over the Tamil Nadu coast and adjoining South-West Bay, which has been triggering varying amounts of rainfall over the South Peninsula, including the relentless session from Wednesday midnight into Thursday that swamped Chennai city.
The IMD expected this circulation to continue to cause isolated to scattered rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning over Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until Sunday, irrespective of the trajectory of the brewing but away-going low-pressure area in the Bay.
Meanwhile, the IMD had already gone on record pointing out the possibility of rainfall activity increasing over the South Peninsula from Sunday with scattered rainfall, moderate thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Kerala until Tuesday.
Elsewhere, night temperatures fell over East Uttar Pradesh (by -3.1°C to -5.0°C) and over Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, West Utter Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Vidarbha and Saurashtra and Kutch (by -1.6°C to -3.0°C). The lowest night temperature of 11.0°C on Friday was reported at Hissar (Haryana) and Churk (East Utter Pradesh).
The Chennnai weather bloggers took to Twitter analysing the evolving weather as follows:
