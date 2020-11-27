North Indian tea prices drop; reflects in Kochi auctions as well

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
The declining trend in North Indian tea auctions seem to have started reflecting in Kochi sales as well, registering a drop in prices both for dust and leaf varieties.
The market for good liquoring and popular mark teas in CTC dust barely remained steady and tended to ease by ₹1 to ₹3 in sale 48. The drop was more as the sale progressed. Low medium and plainer teas were irregular and sometimes lower with longer margins of ₹5 to ₹10. PD grades witnessed a weak feature and the prices generally dropped, said the auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis. However, procurement by blenders and packaters was on the higher side as AVT, Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation and Encil Global Beverages together absorbed 75 per cent of the total 7,25,276 kg CTC quantity offered. There was a subdued demand from loose tea traders and upcountry buyers.
A section of the traders raised a concern over the move by Supplyco to procure blended dust tea through e-tender without participating in the auctions. This may further depress the prices in Kochi, traders said.
Since tea manufacturers are shifting back to dust from leaf production due to improvement in prices in the last few weeks, the quantity offered in leaf varieties has come down, leading to a price drop. Most leaf varieties are now being shifted to the Conoor and Coimbatore auctions following a demand for this variety there, traders said.
The average price realisation in leaf varieties was down at ₹160 per kg against ₹170.52 in the previous week. CTC leaf market was lower by ₹5-10 and witnessed heavy withdrawals due to low bid or lack of bid. Exporters operated at the bottom of the market and covered negligible quantity.
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Four financial ratios can alert you early to brewing trouble in a lender
Here’s how the recent increase in threshold for tax concession will help
I bought a flat (first-time home-buyer) in August 2019 for ₹58 lakh. I have taken a home loan of ₹40 lakh, ...
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
A leopard that strikes fear in a Himalayan valley and awe in the heart of a visitor
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
The ‘changing of the guard’ ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 28 highlights the Indian soldier’s ...
The once impeached US President, now defeated, continues to challenge a system that he has successfully ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...