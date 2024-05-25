May-Elin Stener, Ambassador of Norway to India visited Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) the other day.

She reiterated that Kerala-Norway collaborations has a history of more than 7 decades wherein Norway supported the fisher folk communities of the State by training them in advanced fishing methods including trawling, purse seining and hook and lining. She welcomed the selected successful candidates to Norway for getting trained in world class laboratories in the country.

T. Pradeepkumar, Vice Chancellor, Kufos pointed out that Norway with a long history of fisheries and marine aquaculture can offer a lot Kerala for enhancing its fisheries sector by bringing about sea changes. Many students from Kufos inspiringly select Norway as one of their study destinations on receipt of EU funded scholarship for higher studies.

Dinesh Kaippilly, Registrar and Nodal Officer of Indo-Norway academic collaborations said Kufos will host 5 Norwegian students at the laboratories of the university for a period of 1 month. The institutions like NERSC, NOFIMA, IMR, University of Bergen, Nord University, NTNU etc. are supporting to host the students. As an effective follow up action, Kufos has been selected as a partner to a project named Deep Health funded by EU.

