Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bournemouth University, UK, for scientific knowledge exchange in areas of aquatic biodiversity conservation and environmental sciences.

A media statement said both universities have been undertaking joint research activities since 2017, especially on mahseer conservation in the Western Ghats region. This research has resulted in several high impact scientific publications. Both universities also jointly organised an international workshop on mahseer conservation in 2017, it said.

The MoU is expected to result in expansion of the current research activities and will also include student and staff exchange as well as organising joint conferences and workshops, the statement added.

