Annually observed on October 16th, “World Food Day” is dedicated to raising awareness about the urgent issues of global hunger, malnutrition, and the need for sustainable agriculture in the face of climate change and a rapidly growing population.

For 2024, the theme set by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), “The Right to Food for a Better Life and a Better Future,” emphasises the necessity of ensuring that everyone has access to safe and nutritious food. This is an increasingly difficult task as soil degradation and the lack of diversity in our food supply strip vital micronutrients from what we eat daily.

Adding pressure to strained systems

With the global population expected to reach 9.9 billion by 2050, food production must also increase by almost 60 per cent to meet the demands of this growing population, adding immense pressure on already strained agricultural systems.

At the same time, climate change is severely disrupting traditional farming practices, as droughts, floods, and shifting weather patterns wreak havoc on agricultural productivity.

Adding to this, the depletion of vital resources—such as arable land and water—makes it even more difficult to sustain food production at the levels required.

One of the most pressing challenges is malnutrition, particularly “hidden hunger” caused by micronutrient deficiencies in the food supply.

This is often due to poor dietary diversity and soils that are increasingly depleted of essential nutrients. As the global food system struggles to keep pace with demand, the nutritional quality of food has become just as critical as the quantity produced, presenting a complex challenge.

Also read: Mitigating emissions from agriculture

How can we sustainably feed billions more people while tackling the triple burden of malnutrition - under-nutrition, overnutrition, and micronutrient deficiencies—against the backdrop of climate change and diminishing natural resources?

In truth, this is not just about increasing productivity; it’s about ensuring that what we produce is both nourishing and sustainable for future generations.

Shifting from self-sufficiency to nutrition sufficiency

To address these issues, the foundation of food security must be laid in healthy soil. Moving beyond the notion of mere “self-sufficiency” in food production, the goal must now be nutrition sufficiency—ensuring that what is grown not only feeds the population but also nourishes it.

This shift is essential for combating malnutrition and supporting a sustainable, resilient food system that can meet the needs of future generations.

Moving ahead from the Green Revolution’s productivity gains to a new “Nutrient Revolution” highlights the need for nutrient-rich, diverse crops. Expanding current food basket from pure cereals to traditional millets, agronomically nutrient enhanced crops, and biofortified crops offers a sustainable approach to combating hidden hunger while ensuring long-term agricultural sustainability.

Globally, responsible organizations are tackling the challenges of food security, malnutrition, and environmental sustainability through innovative solutions. Malnutrition, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia, affects millions, with children suffering from stunting, wasting, and micronutrient deficiencies.

To address these issues, collaborative initiatives such as the “NutriFarms” programme of Yara India and HarvestPlus Solutions focus on improving food quality by enriching staple crops such as wheat, and rice with essential micronutrients.

A pilot project involving over 400 farmers in Uttar Pradesh, India, emphasises zinc-enriched wheat cultivation, aiming to enhance crop nutrition, increase yields, and boost resilience to environmental stresses. By supporting smallholder farmers with training and resources, these efforts contribute to improved food security and farmer incomes.

To address the root causes of hunger and malnutrition, several such practical interventions have emerged that target both food production and awareness. A multifaceted approach is essential to tackle the issues of climate change, nutrient deficiencies, and sustainable agricultural practices together.

Raising consumer awareness: Educating the public on the health benefits of diverse, nutritionally enhanced crops, and nutrient-rich options like millets, is key to combating malnutrition. Collaborative campaigns can highlight the critical link between agriculture and public health, emphasising the importance of consuming more diverse and nutritious crops to improve overall health outcomes.

Specialty fertilisers: Beyond conventional fertilisers, foliar applications, which deliver nutrients directly to crops—have been proven to boost the micronutrient content of plants. Innovative fertiliser products have been observed to have enhanced both crop productivity and water efficiency, making them vital tools in the fight against hunger, particularly in regions facing water scarcity. In regions where water is limited, the use of water-soluble fertilisers has proven effective in improving nutrient absorption. These fertilisers help plants thrive in water-scarce environments, contributing to both sustainability and food security.

Climate-resilient practices and technology: Emerging technologies, such as the use of AI in agriculture, are being explored to optimise food production. By enhancing resource management, these technologies can mitigate the impact of climate change on agriculture, ensuring higher yields while protecting the environment.

However, the challenge lies not only in increasing production but also in raising consumer awareness about the health benefits of such crops. The global food system faces several pressing challenges, including how to diversify the food basket, promote nutritious crops, and sustain food production despite climate-related disruptions.

By working together, governments and private companies can bridge this gap, ensuring that nutritious crops are cultivated, promoted, and made accessible to the populations that need them most.

The author is Managing Director, Yara South Asia

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit