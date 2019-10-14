Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 14-10-2019 02:27:41 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC89.004600460027.78
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.80-84.6252.405125510026.54
CoconutOil
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC78.301750017600-4.37
Taliparamba(Ker)2.3076.92183.901730016400-1.98
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00-5044.501850017000-7.50
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC890.0033003400-5.71
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.0011.11126.0028002800-6.67
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC300.0022002400-18.52
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC59.8032003400-15.79
Copra
Vellakkoil(TN)10.96-8.89234.118885838510.85
Gubbi(Kar)3.00-408.001300012600-
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.0010025.50940010000NC
Taliparamba(Ker)0.8014.2914.60940098005.62
Payyannur(Ker)0.52NC16.6090009000-
GingellyOil
Kallakurichi(TN)9.60300124.3210986992529.35
GroundNutOil
Rajkot(Guj)1050.00105.887453.304750450026.67
Bagru(Raj)194.30783.18878.8052505000-
Sevur(TN)72.63347.5892.926000575020.00
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)47.61252.6778.16495051003.13
Madhoganj(UP)18.00-41.941245.00492050505.81
Chintamani(Kar)15.007.1436.004750400011.76
Cheyyar(TN)11.2866.1367.088118783220.30
Gingee(TN)9.60-20245.818250850055.40
Tindivanam(TN)7.2012.5408.609873896129.30
Kallakurichi(TN)4.8050051.867930788011.52
Lalitpur(UP)3.60-10165.603810379022.90
Dhoraji(Guj)1.0066.67109.50433040058.11
Bhanvad(Guj)1.0011.1181.204250365030.77
Nanuta(UP)1.00-1.004900--
GroundNutSeed
Sri Madhopur(Raj)941.9031.557328.5055005590-
Rajkot(Guj)3.00-14.29158.505625600012.50
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.00-20550.00455045757.06
Karvi(UP)3.6010091.204685474015.68
Mustard
Kota(Raj)108.00132.268096.0036303500-3.20
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)65.0018.182255.0036753640-6.73
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)43.0095.453375.30389138000.03
Rura(UP)25.50-7.271410.6034003500NC
Nagaram(Raj)23.0091.672534.8037183718-4.67
Barhaj(UP)23.00NC1001.0042904290-
Durgapur(WB)20.005.26744.0443504300-4.40
Bilsi(UP)17.50169.231090.0037003800-7.50
Tundla(UP)13.50NC1265.3036253620-9.60
Ujhani(UP)10.00-16.671499.0038803900-3.00
Etah(UP)8.00-46.67972.0035803550-7.01
Karvi(UP)8.0033.33358.0035003510-3.45
Hardoi(UP)7.00133.33438.50386039409.66
Asansol(WB)7.00-7.89772.2043504300-2.25
Badayoun(UP)6.00100309.40418042205.82
Akbarpur(UP)6.002057.20387538801.57
Khairagarh(UP)5.70-9.52572.60380038005.56
Ballia(UP)5.0042.86133.004240426011.58
Kayamganj(UP)5.00NC402.0036503640-6.65
Rajkot(Guj)4.0033.33218.8032753000-6.43
Jagnair(UP)3.50-22.22607.20375038504.17
Howly(ASM)3.005064.0036003600-4.00
Gazipur(UP)2.80-30225.50424042304.69
Safdarganj(UP)2.70-18.18121.50388038707.78
Lalitpur(UP)2.60-13.331978.2037503740-56.60
Azamgarh(UP)2.50-50154.304245424510.26
Bharthna(UP)2.2022.2298.7035503575-11.25
Jangipura(UP)2.00-42.8677.00423042007.09
Bangarmau(UP)1.8012.577.1036003600NC
Bindki(UP)1.50-25208.7038803860-3.00
Fatehpur(UP)1.3044.4454.6037503800-6.25
Madhoganj(UP)1.202064.5036503720-9.20
Dadri(UP)1.00NC29.90420042506.33
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.00-33.3360.0037203800-4.62
Naugarh(UP)0.7016.6739.304225423510.03
Divai(UP)0.60NC97.3039003900-
Mustardoil
Howly(ASM)30.00NC451.00100001000014.94
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.00-9.091509.5089708970-2.18
Durgapur(WB)11.007.84435.04985098002.60
Dadri(UP)6.0020355.00905090002.26
Jorhat(ASM)3.73NC55.8095009500-
Gazipur(UP)3.40-2.86205.10988098601.86
Hardoi(UP)2.60NC116.10944096301.40
Jangipura(UP)2.60-18.7537.9098809900-
Achalda(UP)2.0066.6722.4090009000-
Kayamganj(UP)2.0066.67101.1089009050-2.94
Bharthna(UP)2.00NC97.1090009000-2.60
Safdarganj(UP)1.80NC41.20994099203.54
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.808064.4090009000-2.17
Etah(UP)1.50-6.2578.3086608600-
Bindki(UP)1.20-2064.5091609160-1.93
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-23.0849.6090609100-2.89
Rura(UP)1.00NC448.6076007500-
Balarampur(WB)0.721.4113.56985098401.65
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)332.5075.372244.00148751412510.19
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)45.00109.3131.00103501025024.70
Lalitpur(UP)3.6044413.708210819026.70
Kota(Raj)1.505014.0010201880020.01
Bhanvad(Guj)1.00-1.006500-44.44
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)1260.00584.786207.503550390011.99
Khategaon(MP)1001.7999.763086.6427003400-
Mungawali(MP)48.90198.1765.3030603120-
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)26.0055035.0030003350-15.49
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.00NC455.00453045007.47
Mahur(Mah)5.00NC10.0034503400-
Lalitpur(UP)2.60-13.33730.104010399040.95
Sunflower
Hungund(Kar)37.00-37.003985--
October 14, 2019
