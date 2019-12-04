Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 04-12-2019 03:17:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)1.70-3.404125--
Vijapur(Guj)1.10-98.5477.4038255480-1.03
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC104.004400400015.79
CoconutOil
Chamaraj Nagar(Kar)6100.00-12200.0010000--
Santhesargur(Kar)1000.00NC34900.009000900012.50
Bangalore(Kar)850.00-84.1183850.001650016500NC
Mumbai(Mah)427.00-5.3213710.0013501400-10.00
Kannur(Ker)20.00NC1550.001755017550-2.23
Negamam(TN)18.90425417.70275027507.84
Oddunchairum(TN)10.00NC90.0018001800-
Madathukulam(TN)6.60-41.07762.5427002700-10.00
Natham(TN)5.0066.673029.041800180038.46
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC161.201680016800-5.62
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.00NC69.501820018200-9.00
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC11.0016001600-
Pollachi(TN)1.77-55.75381.3426002600NC
Elumathur(TN)1.34-14.13766.33269426452.43
Omalloor(Ker)1.00-33.336.00400040005.26
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.90NC65.001730017300-4.95
CoconutSeed
Manjeswaram(Ker)30.00-14.29402.00325032506.56
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC948.00360036002.86
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.00NC194.00300030003.45
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC107.2034003400NC
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)28.001802137.98982099509.11
Anaimalai(TN)13.82-10.9101.839400933711.90
Manjeswaram(Ker)12.0020178.00955095505.52
Payyannur(Ker)1.21NC53.5490009000-
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00-5054.50950095007.95
CottonSeed
Vijapur(Guj)1336.00-2672.004625--
Vijapur(Kukarvada)(Guj)77.90-155.804600--
GroundNutOil
Mahoba(UP)315.0020.552279.4038153810-
Jasdan(Guj)250.00150766.505000517525.00
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)214.80-35.135958.30460046001.10
Palanpur(Guj)177.00-74.932573.0043824590-
Vijapur(Guj)136.70-273.404375--
Mangrol(Guj)63.0016.671142.20509050901.80
Dhrol(Guj)54.804.78343.603750376520.00
Shamli(UP)50.0066.67427.5049905030-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)43.00-87.015958.3044004600-3.30
Lalsot(Raj)28.60-6.543090.30430043161.18
Sevur(TN)23.89415.981162.385600560012.00
Vadgam(Guj)22.60-59.13593.38445244405.95
Madhoganj(UP)16.5057.141480.0042504350-1.62
Madhugiri(Kar)12.001100376.004621463011.14
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)11.50-23.004125-24.81
Faizabad(UP)10.00-16.6793.9052005300-
Cheyyar(TN)9.02211.03249.0562986388-6.67
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)6.40814.29115.50430043208.86
Tindivanam(TN)6.10-49.17629.80674966008.44
Srinivasapur(Kar)6.00-4022.0052004969-
Dhansura(Guj)5.00-10.003650--3.95
Bangalore(Kar)4.00NC248.00520052000.97
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-11.11236.004100405012.02
Kolaras(MP)3.70-7.404351--
Dhoraji(Guj)3.10-65.17145.304255430512.57
Dhule(Mah)3.002007.004400430022.22
Ganjdudwara(UP)2.3091.6742.20435043503.33
Vellore(TN)2.01-9.8716.1970008000-7.89
Ganaur(Har)2.00NC28.508000700045.45
Kallakurichi(TN)1.60-50332.5065496781-4.20
Sankeshwar(Kar)1.00-2.004500--
GroundNutSeed
Sri Madhopur(Raj)375.108.8212629.7045004600-4.26
Sankeshwar(Kar)66.00-132.007025--
Kolar(Kar)53.0020.45284.008177876923.89
Bangalore(Kar)7.00-80.561109.0085008500-10.53
Rajkot(Guj)1.00NC186.006200625012.73
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.0050828.004925465015.88
Banda(UP)11.0022.22280.505125522525.00
Karvi(UP)6.508.33186.205070510023.66
Atarra(UP)5.0011.11300.005125512523.49
Charkhari(UP)5.00-23.0816.505050395021.69
Mahoba(UP)1.8012533.9046404575-
Madhoganj(UP)0.80NC25.50923092005.49
Mustard
Samsabad(UP)306.001.3212834.00385038500.65
Agra(UP)221.00-12.312261.0036503640-9.88
Kota(Raj)116.50100.869935.00395039505.33
Sitapur(UP)110.00-15.3812172.0033603350-4.00
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)89.50145.215118.90411041006.28
Gangapur City(Raj)72.5048.269714.00405640855.96
Aligarh(UP)70.00-12.56375.0037003600-3.90
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)60.00NC3115.0038253825-2.92
Lucknow(UP)48.00-9.432362.00398039905.85
Akbarpur(UP)37.50-1.32548.40397538803.79
Kasganj(UP)32.006.672164.2036203600-4.23
Rura(UP)28.5011.762617.6035003500NC
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)28.00141.381029.40394039307.36
Barhaj(UP)26.00-7.141599.0043704350-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)25.0056.25842.0036003600-
Jaunpur(UP)25.00-43.18841.80423042255.75
Pilibhit(UP)25.001150991.50423091801.68
Atarra(UP)22.5012.5570.50365036502.10
Charra(UP)20.00-21.57949.1036453650-8.88
Lakhimpur(UP)20.00-33.332429.0037003650-4.39
Karvi(UP)20.00-20730.00370036502.21
Lalsot(Raj)15.10-41.023263.10405038003.29
Fatehabad(UP)15.00201740.80395039203.40
Kayamganj(UP)15.0050684.0036503640-1.88
Durgapur(WB)15.002.741037.6443504350-5.43
Ghaziabad(UP)14.00NC788.00427542504.27
Hasanpur(UP)13.503547.0042104225-
Achnera(UP)12.00NC820.8036003650-2.70
Nagaram(Raj)11.20-56.923576.60397339704.28
Auraiya(UP)9.0012.5615.6037103710-1.07
Banda(UP)9.0020551.00367536001.80
Shamli(UP)9.00NC344.00424542404.81
Bilsi(UP)8.50-43.331378.0038003800-5.00
Mathura(UP)8.00-20740.0036753660-3.29
Hardoi(UP)7.00-12.5619.50386038301.58
Badayoun(UP)6.0020567.00420041905.00
Khurja(UP)6.009.09279.00421042057.95
Mahoba(UP)6.00-50.41530.0036853630-
Muradabad(UP)6.00-25280.00422042101.44
Tundla(UP)6.00NC1454.3036103660-6.72
Asansol(WB)5.6012889.8843504350-2.25
Palanpur(Guj)5.00150145.004007358012.08
Mirzapur(UP)5.0011.11258.50428042705.16
Pukhrayan(UP)5.00-16.67793.5037003710-10.84
Muskara(UP)4.80-14.29102.4037003800-
Bankura Sadar(WB)4.5012.5271.004100410013.89
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)4.50-10527.5040004000-2.44
Rajkot(Guj)4.00-18.37252.20355037001.43
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)4.0033.33230.2036503670-4.95
Khairagarh(UP)4.0053.85752.4037003500NC
Safdarganj(UP)4.00NC178.30385038405.48
Farukhabad(UP)3.5016.67153.1036403640-4.71
Lalitpur(UP)3.50-12.52111.20384038500.52
Saharanpur(UP)3.50-56.25203.1042204230-0.71
Bindki(UP)3.50-56.25356.7040004000-0.50
Ganjdudwara(UP)3.20-20446.2032503300-1.52
Sahiyapur(UP)2.70-22.8675.10423542355.48
Kolaras(MP)2.60-5.203751--
Sri Madhopur(Raj)2.50-75.73463.20390039008.33
Azamgarh(UP)2.50-28.57229.50424042306.00
Chandausi(UP)2.50NC624.00415042002.47
Puwaha(UP)2.2010113.1041004100NC
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-84.62856.0048504850-11.01
Etawah(UP)2.00-20136.6039003700NC
Mawana(UP)2.00-4.004225--
Devariya(UP)2.00-20536.70423542654.70
Partaval(UP)2.00NC38.004250420013.33
Bharthna(UP)2.0066.67125.1036403650-5.45
Badda(UP)2.00NC53.0041004150-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)2.00-20271.5040004000-4.76
Fatehpur(UP)1.808098.2040004010-1.23
Mainpuri(UP)1.805.88150.7036403645-4.21
Gurusarai(UP)1.8028.57131.403700365019.35
Khatra(WB)1.8012.5267.4039003900-4.88
Kandi(WB)1.8028.576.0045004250NC
Faizabad(UP)1.7013.3349.30398039804.46
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.60-5.8891.4036503630-3.95
Bareilly(UP)1.50-40116.80421042500.84
Jahangirabad(UP)1.5050275.8036503650-6.41
Raibareilly(UP)1.5087.533.90362536601.83
Tulsipur(UP)1.50NC9.0038603860-
Gondal(UP)1.40-36.36161.00375038601.76
Nadia(WB)1.4027.2770.10430042502.38
Madhoganj(UP)1.308.3396.9037253750-8.02
Buland Shahr(UP)1.2020146.00420042107.01
Naanpara(UP)1.202035.2036003650-6.25
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.10-83.58383.403850385010.00
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00NC20.00390039002.36
Achalda(UP)1.00-5053.30362036000.56
Wazirganj(UP)1.00253.6038103800-
Milak(UP)1.00NC7.0042704180-
Naugarh(UP)0.8033.3364.50422542404.84
Mustardoil
Sitapur(UP)110.00105475.0084008410-
Aligarh(UP)40.00NC2940.0088008650-5.88
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.00-252825.5090309035-1.53
Saharanpur(UP)28.00-6.672229.0090009000-1.64
Jhargram(WB)25.00NC1003.001020010200-0.97
Shamli(UP)22.00-15.38480.0090209015-
Ghaziabad(UP)20.00-201496.00905090501.69
Haathras(UP)20.00NC1409.0085508600-3.93
Etawah(UP)18.00-14.291005.00930092503.91
Durgapur(WB)8.405602.34975097501.83
Mawana(UP)5.00-10.009040--
Safdarganj(UP)4.50164.7184.40998099503.96
Mirzapur(UP)4.00-11.11335.709930101651.33
Farukhabad(UP)3.0050100.3091509050-
Pilibhit(UP)3.0050249.40917591809.23
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.00-6.25120.0091009000-1.09
Bharthna(UP)2.6018.18131.30930093000.81
Kayamganj(UP)2.5025153.3089508950-1.92
Bindki(UP)2.50-28.57104.5092109200-1.50
Pratapgarh(UP)2.00NC26.001030099753.21
Hardoi(UP)2.00-13.04177.50965096503.43
Rudauli(UP)1.905.56147.20100009980-
Mainpuri(UP)1.8012.5113.9086608660-1.03
Bahraich(UP)1.7041.6742.1010250102500.99
Fatehpur(UP)1.6033.3388.6092509240-0.86
Kasganj(UP)1.60-11.11149.3087008660-6.85
Banda(UP)1.50NC67.8089859000-
Paliakala(UP)1.50-16.6782.40974098403.95
Milak(UP)1.50255.4091759020-
Naanpara(UP)1.308.3336.00110001080010.83
Auraiya(UP)1.20-2032.50930092506.90
Puwaha(UP)1.202049.40895089509.15
Rura(UP)1.2020484.0079007800-
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6768.8090009000-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Gangapur City(Raj)78.9079.731545.8094499325-21.91
Rajkot(Guj)60.00-26.834620.501510016000-8.48
Banda(UP)25.004.17239.0085008750-27.35
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)24.1063.9577.10154051502044.72
Kota(Raj)18.00NC255.90880095003.53
Bharuasumerpur(UP)12.00-62.5435.0096009500-
Muskara(UP)9.7027.63191.508900905025.35
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)9.00328.57130.2090009000-30.77
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)8.50-63.04922.70942110170-29.57
Jasdan(Guj)8.00-91.58227.901550013750-10.14
Mumbai(Mah)7.0075184.001800018000-
Singroli(MP)6.87-38.93228.4468017000-25.26
Dhrol(Guj)4.90-23.4482.309100889520.53
Lalitpur(UP)4.0014.29313.3086258640-17.86
Lalsot(Raj)3.20-25.58332.7088008800-29.60
Bangalore(Kar)3.00-89.29311.00110001100034.15
Vadodara(Guj)1.73-52.867.131250012500-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.40-33.33130.2090009000-30.77
Chotila(Guj)1.202042.601350013500-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.80-84.6297.4093509400-
Auraiya(UP)0.8014.293.0088508800-
Palanpur(Guj)0.60NC5.2092858505-11.59
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)0.56-1.129625--
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)825.00-11.5429015.703900390023.03
Indore(F&V)(MP)795.00-1590.003800--
Khategaon(MP)710.37-18.1728419.8837003590-
Narsinghgarh(MP)561.20-11.833928.803800382011.76
Kolaras(MP)533.5011755.561098.0038053740-
Kalapipal(MP)350.0027.273711.603550355018.33
Thandla(MP)259.001279.1312529.9337003900-
Khujner(MP)152.5069.445702.503840378022.10
Mehrauni(UP)85.00-39.295990.0036503650-
Lalitpur(UP)56.00-3.451413.603800379018.01
Gorakhpur(MP)52.44121.27966.133500345512.61
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.00-62.5703.004900496016.25
Jhabua(MP)14.00-61.11972.803900382527.87
Dindori(MP)11.34-22.683450--
Dhansura(Guj)1.50-3.003650-18.70
Dhule(Mah)1.00-2.002800--11.11
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)0.60-1.203750--
Sunflower
Nargunda(Kar)17.0013.3373.0033003000-
Published on December 04, 2019
