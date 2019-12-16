Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 16-12-2019 02:31:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Palanpur(Guj)22.60352336.2041674140-9.71
Halvad(Guj)6.40-50.39669.2040005400-21.18
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)2.802501129.2040753810-18.34
Dehgam(Guj)2.2046.67276.0039754225-23.56
Modasa(Guj)2.00-42.86149.2041005350-21.15
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC110.00410040005.13
CoconutOil
Bangalore(Kar)5950.0060095750.001650016500NC
Harihara(Kar)3700.00-37.4436686.00850080006.25
Kanakapura(Kar)3000.005061900.00800010000-27.27
Honnali(Kar)2800.0021.7478440.00110001200022.22
Kadur(Kar)2683.0033.689380.00800014000-
Chintamani(Kar)1000.00-16.6711685.001200012000NC
Kattakada(Ker)245.0019.514485.0038004000NC
Kannur(Ker)25.00NC1650.0017550175504.78
Natham(TN)10.004003053.041800180012.50
Negamam(TN)9.005.88452.7028502750-6.56
Madathukulam(TN)6.60-50802.1428002750-9.68
Muthur(TN)5.0025120.0026652510-6.65
Parakkodu(Ker)4.00NC59.5035003500NC
Taliparamba(Ker)4.00NC193.6031003000-3.13
Anaimalai(TN)3.60-33.3379.652800270012.00
Elumathur(TN)2.924.663777.7526992765-12.88
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC171.2016800168008.39
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC91.901725017550-9.21
Taliparamba(Ker)2.00-13.04193.6017300175001.17
Thiruppur(TN)1.5111.0368.5920002000-13.04
Thondamuthur(TN)1.50-40241.9026002500NC
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC17.203800380015.15
Gopalpatti(TN)1.00-50335.0016001600NC
Ulundurpettai(TN)1.00NC10.0061094679-
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC968.0035003600NC
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC355.00240024009.09
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC113.2033003400-10.81
Thrissur(Ker)1.0066.6727.20345035004.55
Copra
Vellakkoil(TN)11.17-34.94335.978335947022.66
Pongalur(TN)10.00NC60.0087008900-
Bangalore(Kar)1.00NC15.001325016500-22.06
Payyannur(Ker)0.85-39.2958.0488009000-
Taliparamba(Ker)0.70NC22.40920092502.22
GingellyOil
Thirukovilur(TN)6.1027.08743.40105241035948.00
Kallakurichi(TN)2.4050132.32894987615.37
GroundNutOil
Mahoba(UP)333.603.733589.8038503800-
Jhansi(UP)310.00-94.8320401.3038803850-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)141.40-15.836577.10462545001.65
Palanpur(Guj)122.00-14.693103.0045204340-
Bagru(Raj)118.20167.422495.10470045004.44
Savarkundla(Guj)100.00-41.18904.1042134425-5.33
Halvad(Guj)66.082.16823.00415040257.10
Mangrol(Guj)57.0026.671346.20509050901.80
Visavadar(Guj)48.0037.58430.89423543157.62
Morbi(Guj)41.004455.5699.4040503870-2.41
Shamli(UP)34.00-24.44585.5050605010-
Modasa(Guj)33.80-77.951970.20430043505.52
Vikkiravandi(TN)28.00-41.67560.005698548024.27
Madhoganj(UP)20.501051578.00445046507.23
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)16.0625.4780.724250415028.59
Tindivanam(TN)16.00150674.607124642417.79
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)15.60-51.85310.2042504100-
Madhugiri(Kar)15.00114.29420.0040004671-3.94
Srinivasapur(Kar)15.00-30.005120--
Bangalore(Kar)12.00200272.00520052000.97
Chintamani(Kar)12.0033.3378.0042504250NC
Bhanvad(Guj)10.0066.67147.2038504250NC
Dhoraji(Guj)7.5066.67169.30428041804.26
Thirukovilur(TN)5.60-12.5154.9066258862NC
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.70235.71127.70432043508.00
Lakshar(Utr)3.50-32.6923.2052005000-
Cheyyar(TN)2.54-65.86269.0162986319-6.67
Vadgam(Guj)2.50-64.79676.18445044555.33
Kallakurichi(TN)2.40200338.90695868835.25
Dindigul(TN)1.86864.724899499538.00
Ganjdudwara(UP)1.80NC49.40435043507.41
Jhabua(MP)1.00-2.004000--
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)54.00671.431217.0086008500-13.35
Visavadar(Guj)0.8518.062.424525607514.56
HongeSeed
Madhugiri(Kar)1.00-2.003000--
Linseed
Atarra(UP)3.5016.67325.005300525028.48
Karvi(UP)2.50-61.54191.205135507026.48
Mahoba(UP)1.00NC37.9045604625-
Maudaha(UP)1.00-66.6776.405200505030.00
Madhoganj(UP)1.002531.1086509250-15.20
Mustard
Agra(UP)186.00-13.0813061.0036603660-3.68
Gangapur City(Raj)86.9088.19980.204200414310.41
Aligarh(UP)70.00-90.678015.00390037502.63
Lucknow(UP)55.0014.582568.00395039504.77
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)48.80-45.475216.504135411016.28
Bangalore(Kar)38.001800932.0048004850-11.93
Rura(UP)35.50NC2814.6035003400141.38
Barhaj(UP)30.00251424.00435043608.75
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)27.50-5.171142.404055395010.49
Jaunpur(UP)25.0078.57919.80422042203.69
Pilibhit(UP)25.00-10.711097.50428542402.88
Nagaram(Raj)21.80162.653636.80404839805.69
Haathras(UP)19.0058.33972.0032503400-12.75
Durgapur(WB)16.006.671069.6443504350-5.43
Fatehabad(UP)15.00-16.671831.80400040503.90
Etah(UP)12.002001272.0037603750-1.05
Achnera(UP)11.00-8.33842.8035503600-1.39
Shamli(UP)11.00NC388.00425042404.94
Maudaha(UP)10.00-50455.00394037703.01
Palanpur(Guj)9.8034.25179.204117400015.16
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)9.20-54.9678.304183413911.22
Karvi(UP)9.00-55748.00385037005.77
Kayamganj(UP)8.00-20720.00376036604.16
Badayoun(UP)7.00NC605.00423042204.44
Mathura(UP)7.00-22.22772.0036903675-5.38
Hardoi(UP)7.0040643.5040003910-0.99
Ujhani(UP)7.00-301807.00412040003.00
Khurja(UP)6.50NC305.00421542154.07
Atarra(UP)6.0033.33634.50387538506.16
Bareilly(UP)6.00500130.80425042502.41
Muradabad(UP)6.0020302.0042204230-1.29
Tundla(UP)6.00-7.691479.3036553620-4.32
Asansol(WB)5.90586.05903.4043504350-2.25
Mirzapur(UP)5.0025276.50420042503.45
Gazipur(UP)4.50-47.06337.10425042004.94
Safdarganj(UP)4.00NC194.30385038305.48
Bankura Sadar(WB)4.00-20289.004100410013.89
Jagnair(UP)3.50-66.67671.80375038504.17
Ganjdudwara(UP)3.40-2.86460.00335035001.52
Devariya(UP)3.20113.33546.10426042405.84
Farukhabad(UP)3.0050163.1037203630-2.11
Madhoganj(UP)2.50150107.1037503730-7.41
Gondal(UP)2.1075167.60380037502.98
Sahiyapur(UP)2.10583.30424042355.60
Raibareilly(UP)2.0033.3337.90362536251.83
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)2.00-20280.5040004000-4.76
Mahoba(UP)1.90-56.82542.6036303690-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.50NC284.8038003650-2.56
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.50-6.2594.4037003650-5.13
Nadia(WB)1.3018.1874.90430043001.18
Achalda(UP)1.202055.70380036205.56
Ajuha(UP)1.202031.504200410012.00
Mainpuri(UP)1.20-40157.1036703640-4.43
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-33.33192.60395036851.28
Wazirganj(UP)1.00NC10.4040504020-
Buland Shahr(UP)0.70-30149.40421042105.25
Mustardoil
Aligarh(UP)40.00NC3100.00950088002.15
Muzzafarnagar(UP)35.00NC2965.5090509030-3.31
Jhargram(WB)23.00-81599.0010500105003.96
Shamli(UP)19.00-24568.0090459025-1.68
Ajuha(UP)8.0060167.00980098004.26
Haathras(UP)8.00-601465.00850085001.19
Dadri(UP)8.0033.33521.0090509050-2.69
Durgapur(WB)7.70-14.44617.74980097502.08
Safdarganj(UP)5.0025102.40998099801.84
Gazipur(UP)4.50-18.18291.70993099101.02
Pilibhit(UP)3.5040261.4042609185-52.51
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.0015.38126.00910090000.55
Raibareilly(UP)2.50212.531.80938093700.21
Farukhabad(UP)2.00-20109.3092009200-
Mainpuri(UP)2.00-20122.9086808650-2.91
Rudauli(UP)1.80NC154.4099959990-
Etah(UP)1.606.67119.3088008800-5.98
Hardoi(UP)1.6014.29183.5097709650-0.51
Kayamganj(UP)1.50-25160.30925091002.21
Rura(UP)1.50NC492.4076007600-
Achalda(UP)1.00NC70.8092009100-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Halvad(Guj)43.2092.86377.1092509750-24.80
Bangalore(Kar)33.001000377.00110001100015.79
Rajnagar(MP)26.406568.80830010200-0.60
Morbi(Guj)19.101636.3652.10102503890-9.21
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)16.6095.29955.9090009421-32.72
Alampur(MP)12.00-24.009100--
Gangapur City(Raj)11.00-801677.8097409551-15.49
Singroli(MP)5.00NC263.4470007000-23.08
Maudaha(UP)5.00-28.5761.2091009350-9.00
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)4.10215.38141.0095009000-26.92
Visavadar(Guj)1.04-27.7861.44147051500019.55
Savarkundla(Guj)0.80-73.3399.401437514685-10.15
Dhoraji(Guj)0.7016.677.60955510280-21.07
Soyabean
Khategaon(MP)313.00-52.4930363.3838903600-
Khedbrahma(Guj)200.00-33.332610.004075371526.67
Mehrauni(UP)60.00-256270.0035003650-
Modasa(Guj)15.70-67.29681.103800345018.75
Gandai(Cht)11.204.67655.7033993400-
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)8.50-32152.403450315018.97
Jhabua(MP)8.00-81.181073.803930360028.85
Sangrampur(Varvatbakal)(Mah)8.00-16.003650-5.04
Gorakhpur(MP)6.20-89.651098.333675347518.24
Bangalore(Kar)3.00NC57.00475047507.95
Published on December 16, 2019
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil