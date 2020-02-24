Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 24-02-2020 01:48:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC49.0040004100-9.09
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60NC7.7036053755-24.97
CoconutOil
Negamam(TN)3.60-33.33247.053450355016.95
Ettumanoor(Ker)3.2023.0829.904000410011.11
Elumathur(TN)2.89280.268221.343600341914.47
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC90.001680016800-5.62
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC59.0016001600NC
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.0033.3340.001840018200-6.12
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC6.2546003300-4.17
CoconutSeed
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.00-9.09114.5033003400NC
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC170.0024002400-29.41
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC55.504200430010.53
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)10.00-87.51124.931109610100-4.34
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.0033.3333.00100009700-1.96
Payyannur(Ker)0.9923.7538.1396009700-
GroundNutOil
Ganaur(Har)1.20NC21.806500650018.18
Dhoraji(Guj)0.70-73.08110.704580438014.36
Linseed
Karvi(UP)6.0087.598.104600506010.84
Mustard
Aligarh(UP)100.00-9.094735.003850360011.59
Khair(UP)100.0066.671004.00380038508.57
Badayoun(UP)18.00-5.26436.504220421012.83
Kayamganj(UP)12.00NC451.5037003800-0.27
Karvi(UP)9.00-28474.00365036350.69
Bankura Sadar(WB)4.00100187.0042004200-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)2.5066.67109.0042004200-4.55
Nagaram(Raj)1.20-81.251607.00381839505.53
Mustardoil
Kayamganj(UP)2.00NC94.60925093001.09
Paliakala(UP)1.407.6936.80977597804.66
Soyabean
Mehrauni(UP)10.00NC3435.0035003750-
Published on February 24, 2020
oilseeds and edible oil