Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 12-03-2020 03:08:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Modasa(Guj)4.003007.0036003850-26.90
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)1.80-1.803500--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC55.0039004000-11.36
CoconutOil
Kannur(Ker)15.00-315.0017950-1.13
Melur(TN)15.0036.36203.002430243038.86
Thiruppur(TN)5.0523.7727.1122002200NC
Anaimalai(TN)2.70-2530.153200300010.34
Elumathur(TN)2.49-50.898231.573869420537.93
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC68.0016001600NC
Natham(TN)2.00NC139.001800180012.50
Kuruppanthura(Ker)1.00NC3.0022002200-21.43
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.80-11.1126.001830018300-
CoconutSeed
Manjeswaram(Ker)12.00NC303.5035503550-4.05
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC180.0024002200-29.41
Copra
Manjeswaram(Ker)5.00-37.5182.5095509550-10.33
Payyannur(Ker)0.8014.2939.63101009600-
GroundNutOil
Anthiyur(TN)6.8063.0797.5058694569-
Farukhabad(UP)1.50-2510.20530051006.00
Mustard
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)354.00276.62894.40372537009.08
Lalsot(Raj)214.50637.111341.103770405010.88
Bhawani Mandi(Choumahala)(Raj)95.001483.33106.0035653925-
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-802238.00368035501.38
Beawar(Raj)25.00-17.76116.40355035755.97
Badayoun(UP)8.506.25453.004215420012.40
Bhehjoi(UP)7.00-13.003150-5.00
Gazipur(UP)3.2010.34168.20426043255.19
Jangipura(UP)2.50-3.8554.40426043204.67
Farukhabad(UP)2.00NC85.903800380015.85
Soharatgarh(UP)1.00-9.0989.80424542505.20
Mustardoil
Gazipur(UP)2.807.69139.4090709950-
Farukhabad(UP)2.00-78.909250--
Jangipura(UP)2.0010046.0099009960-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Melur(TN)1.00-1.008450--
Soyabean
Bhawani Mandi(Choumahala)(Raj)40.00-87.1850.0036204165-
Bhawani Mandi(Raipur)(Raj)5.10-5.103487--
Published on March 12, 2020
oilseeds and edible oil