Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 17-03-2020 04:02:35 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CoconutOil
Melur(TN)73.00386.67276.002450243040.00
Natham(TN)5.00NC159.001800180012.50
Mustard
Gorakhpur(MP)17.9080.81127.9631103192-14.79
Published on March 17, 2020
