Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 30-07-2020 05:45:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Visnagar(Guj)168.22-13.511504.8238963897-29.25
Siddhpur(Guj)102.001.873514.5238673905-28.55
Radhanpur(Guj)90.70-51.63796.8038103880-24.40
Thara(Guj)90.2820.791224.8339053922-
Palanpur(Guj)56.00-6.672617.8038673897-23.46
Mehsana(Guj)51.80-15.5505.7038753900-30.49
Rajkot(Guj)40.00-42.861826.5036753720-28.99
Dhanera(Guj)37.59-34.71448.4138753885-26.47
Halvad(Guj)34.82-41.51298.3438003775-29.63
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)31.1050.972112.3039003910-29.09
Rapar(Guj)26.10-58.172294.4038403350-
Unava(Guj)8.70-45.62474.5039003935-27.64
Modasa(Guj)7.0016.67111.5038753910-27.57
Mansa(Guj)6.309.38139.1838753900-28.57
Vadgam(Guj)6.30173.91943.7838783902-28.97
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)5.55150167.2838753902-28.90
Sami(Guj)5.20-35.8155.9038753915-27.91
Dehgam(Guj)3.00-64.29343.0038303857-28.74
Dahod(Guj)2.5031.5873.9036503600-30.48
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)2.50-83.6619.6037753450-30.73
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)2.10-61.829.5036203415-31.89
Bhiloda(Guj)2.0033.3312.5038003850-30.76
Dhoraji(Guj)1.70-63.83134.0037553880-24.98
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.40133.3355.0033503200-35.58
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC99.0036003500-14.29
CoconutOil
Bangalore(Kar)2450.00-40.24135470.001500015000-11.76
Santhesargur(Kar)1500.005029600.0080008000NC
Honnali(Kar)600.00NC67550.0010000900011.11
Kattakada(Ker)110.00-1165.004300-30.30
Faizabad(UP)20.00-20.002100--
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC135.003350335031.37
Anaimalai(TN)4.05-2572.002800270027.27
Elumathur(TN)3.34224.278339.813090294932.11
Kuthuparambu(Ker)3.00NC11.301700017000-5.56
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC177.5017200172006.17
Karamadai(TN)2.38190.24155.232600260023.81
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC38.001700017500-5.56
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC38.003100310010.71
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC355.00240024009.09
Kuthuparambu(Ker)2.8016.6711.20350033009.38
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC109.5035003500-27.08
Thrissur(Ker)1.00NC21.6034003300NC
Copra
Vellakkoil(TN)91.1513.85582.9110160973018.55
Kangeyam(TN)49.50-17.52515.271000099509.89
Elumathur(TN)2.80-94.71968.5499891012514.42
Kuthuparambu(Ker)2.501506.001000090009.89
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC22.00890089002.30
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-66.6716.001025010250-46.48
GroundNutOil
Mainpuri(UP)700.00256899.0048004820-1.94
Etah(UP)320.00283100.0047804800-5.35
Farukhabad(UP)205.0017.142733.2044004450-5.38
Rajkot(Guj)75.0078.5713992.00525054005.00
Thirukovilur(TN)72.00125129.6081258063-7.94
Madhoganj(UP)60.0071.431198.0048504825-2.02
Sivagiri(TN)48.0030063.00600961593.78
Bangalore(Kar)12.0071.43316.007500750045.63
Avalurpet'(TN)12.00-25222.4079558223-10.86
Mangrol(Guj)11.00-8.33468.90575057505.50
Raichur(Kar)5.004009.0056513625-
Bewar(UP)5.00NC147.20490049502.08
Mahoba(UP)4.50-27.425471.9048504820-
Vellore(TN)4.4965.6832.868900870017.11
Anthiyur(TN)3.79116.57143.2060596027-
Ramanujganj(Cht)2.50-2.505100-4.08
Jhansi(UP)2.502513429.604875488039.29
Gingee(TN)2.40-62.5210.3081378638-6.86
Tindivanam(TN)2.30-53.06447.0065896427-26.32
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.80157.143860.00537552502.38
Badrisadri(Raj)1.80-1.804800--
Cheyyar(TN)1.7042.86184.559430805014.33
Kurinchipadi(TN)1.60-33.3386.6088829195-
Dhrol(Guj)1.30-45.83701.0042254375-2.31
Pratappur(Cht)1.20NC16.20510051004.08
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60-40234.004500400023.29
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)14.00-22.221198.0097509750-3.94
Rajkot(Guj)5.00150134.20680067500.74
Linseed
Mandla(MP)24.50-24.504605--
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)16.006.67749.005150514019.08
Maudaha(UP)9.0080182.30500050003.09
Banda(UP)8.00-20209.00510051003.03
Bandhabazar(Cht)7.50-7.505150--
Karvi(UP)5.50-21.43289.10503049853.50
Atarra(UP)0.60-25131.70505049003.59
Mustard
Kherli(Raj)235.60-471.204646--
Agra(UP)155.00-3.7311132.104380438022.35
Dhanera(Guj)124.69159.661074.384462424732.01
Nagaram(Raj)88.50189988.904340433520.32
Kota(Raj)80.50114.674452.004450445025.88
Hamirpur(UP)76.00-152.004500-25.00
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)65.20139.713746.804475442533.38
Khair(UP)60.00203354.504300430022.86
Mahuwa Mandawar(Raj)54.60-109.204760--
Tonk(Raj)53.70-107.404739--
Baran(Raj)50.00-502100.0046014640-
Aligarh(UP)35.00-12.54902.004400435025.71
Lalitpur(UP)34.00-2.861946.904270425020.62
Shamli(UP)32.5012.071921.504710470014.88
Jaunpur(UP)30.00-252819.00452044807.24
Goluwala(Raj)29.105.434391.804508443524.22
Bharuasumerpur(UP)27.00107.691222.004500450028.57
Hapur(UP)25.0013.641855.004650465012.05
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.00251912.004550452526.39
Khanpur(Raj)20.00-81.821491.904543457325.74
Barhaj(UP)20.00-202525.4042504225NC
Shahjahanpur(UP)16.00-66.671700.00441043957.96
Visnagar(Guj)15.476.69323.444495433737.17
Palanpur(Guj)15.00-6.25347.204502443734.91
Ghaziabad(UP)15.007.141290.204700475011.90
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00-16.673532.004270425023.41
Gorakhpur(UP)15.00-6.25765.0043304320-
Tundla(UP)15.007.141634.504360428022.82
Sawai Madhopur(Raj)14.00-93.24442.4048204250-
Muskara(UP)13.50159.621294.5043004400-
Dausa(Raj)13.40-63.09175.4046253570-
Durgapur(WB)12.507.76774.574800475012.94
Mathura(UP)12.00-7.691501.004250424015.80
Chaksu(Raj)11.60-23.204850--
Karvi(UP)11.50-8240.504370434526.12
Suratgarh(Raj)10.40-3.72304.204440439526.46
Rajkot(Guj)10.00-16.67563.104050400026.56
Banda(UP)8.00-27.27300.004350440024.29
Chandausi(UP)7.0016.67290.00435043403.57
Bhikangaon(MP)6.50-13.003901--
Mahoba(UP)6.50-7.141509.404450443027.69
Raath(UP)6.50-64.86430.0044004300-
Burdwan(WB)6.50-27.7833.005000440019.05
Sheopurkalan(MP)6.10177.27104.0047254761-
Bagru(Raj)6.0015085.8041004050-
Etah(UP)6.00-25516.504400435027.17
Kasganj(UP)6.00-25807.404340435025.80
Muradabad(UP)6.0020415.20436043703.81
Asansol(WB)5.505.77391.994800475012.94
Jhansi(UP)5.0011.11154.704240424520.63
Rura(UP)5.00-16.67735.6070004500105.88
Bilsi(UP)4.80-14.29595.704350435011.54
Bangalore(Kar)4.00-901360.005750575016.16
Allahabad(UP)4.0033.33184.0042004220-0.47
Saharanpur(UP)4.0033.33483.004730472012.62
Mainpuri(UP)4.00-20216.204370432021.39
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.50250294.504340436525.25
Akbarpur(UP)3.50150376.00428042809.46
Katwa(WB)3.50-7.8960.804800480020.00
Deoli(Raj)3.40-97.36264.0045804153-
Itawa(Raj)3.10-95.57146.2047554288-
Azamgarh(UP)3.00-33.33407.80431042351.41
Ballia(UP)3.0020233.50442044103.51
Charra(UP)3.00-14.29345.004350433022.54
Jangipura(UP)3.0020111.80440044004.76
Gazipur(UP)2.7022.73200.90440044003.53
Mehsana(Guj)2.6036.84161.004525442532.12
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)2.50-84.386274.604758470023.26
Auraiya(UP)2.5025623.604400440022.22
Jahangirabad(UP)2.5025380.404400440021.38
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC195.0047204710-
Kayamganj(UP)2.5025381.604510450028.49
Devariya(UP)2.50-28.57310.00428042750.90
Lucknow(UP)2.20NC2658.20430043002.87
Surajgarh(Raj)2.00-33.33420.404350430020.83
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.00-61.54391.204200402523.53
Sahiyapur(UP)2.0025147.6042304230NC
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00100106.50420042005.00
Baberu(UP)1.80-1078.304370435022.24
Soharatgarh(UP)1.80NC147.6042404225-0.24
Tulsipur(UP)1.802090.0039503950-
Bharthna(UP)1.8020100.004390440026.15
Madhoganj(UP)1.6033.33158.404250425019.72
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)1.60-33.3334.704700470017.50
Raibareilly(UP)1.505063.904660467535.86
Robertsganj(UP)1.50-16.6775.10432543452.13
Shikohabad(UP)1.5050112.104120412514.44
Choubepur(UP)1.50-11.7655.004550450015.92
Kolaras(MP)1.40-77.4215.2045704170-
Gondal(UP)1.40-22.22137.70395039502.60
Naanpara(UP)1.4075116.5040104020-
Thara(Guj)1.2724.5176.004452435829.99
Etawah(UP)1.20-20174.504500450026.76
Jalaun(UP)1.20-2039.304277445031.97
Rampur(UP)1.2020108.40423042251.20
Ajuha(UP)1.20-2098.3042004200-0.24
Rasda(UP)1.20-14.29140.1044104400-
Atarra(UP)1.10-26.6788.404390439024.54
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00NC55.004210420010.35
Atrauli(UP)1.00-33.3389.004350436036.36
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-23.08122.304515451018.50
Mawana(UP)1.0011.1152.3047204730-
Achalda(UP)1.00NC115.804500440036.36
Partaval(UP)1.00-16.6736.7043754375-
Gurusarai(UP)1.00-37.583.504325432535.16
Safdarganj(UP)1.00NC77.0042004200-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC42.5042004200NC
Chandoli(UP)0.8014.2924.80444044355.46
Utraula(UP)0.70NC7.2040004000-
Badrisadri(Raj)0.60-82.8649.4043004400-
Dankaur(UP)0.60-14.2952.4044254480-
Mustardoil
Meerut(UP)58.005.452370.00106001052017.78
Birbhum(WB)55.0010520.001070010700-
Shahjahanpur(UP)50.0066.671309.80100209990-
Hamirpur(UP)41.00-82.009500-11.76
Saharanpur(UP)40.00-6.982453.00103001020014.96
Shamli(UP)40.0014.292675.60102901028513.08
Haathras(UP)35.00-12.51581.00102001020021.43
Aligarh(UP)25.00NC2538.009950995015.70
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.0013.642108.50103501035015.13
Hapur(UP)15.00-16.67894.00990099006.22
Ghaziabad(UP)12.00201213.20105201051015.60
Ajuha(UP)8.0014.29558.40990099001.02
Durgapur(WB)7.903.95504.67109001070011.79
Raath(UP)6.00-40292.5096509650-
Pratapgarh(UP)5.0066.67121.00123501237523.87
Gazipur(UP)3.0025163.7010500105406.38
Dadri(UP)3.0020243.00104001040015.56
Jangipura(UP)2.60NC90.4010500105407.14
Allahabad(UP)2.5066.67120.00980098001.03
Banda(UP)2.5015071.10955095707.67
Bharuasumerpur(UP)2.50212.593.5094009400-
Mawana(UP)2.5025119.001048010500-
Bharthna(UP)2.4020108.20100501005010.44
Farukhabad(UP)2.00100145.30975097508.33
Buland Shahr(UP)2.00NC141.6094559485-
Mainpuri(UP)2.00-9.09125.70965095807.82
Safdarganj(UP)2.00100202.5010250103006.22
Auraiya(UP)1.60-2099.909850980017.26
Rampur(UP)1.50-11.76119.10964096405.93
Paliakala(UP)1.407.6998.1010050100254.47
Etah(UP)1.202094.809700966012.14
Fatehpur(UP)1.20-20121.80108701086019.98
Raibareilly(UP)1.20NC54.0010030100306.70
Achalda(UP)1.20NC122.2098009800-
Kayamganj(UP)1.2020122.109875985010.03
Naanpara(UP)1.20-14.2990.601080010800-
Charra(UP)1.00-23.0867.3099509950-
Kasganj(UP)1.00-16.67105.909670968013.50
Choubepur(UP)1.00-9.0934.00995099756.19
Milak(UP)1.00NC97.601008010050-
Utraula(UP)0.7016.679.801060010600-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)0.70-6548.7010250102503.96
Muskara(UP)0.70NC32.70960096009.59
Gurusarai(UP)0.60-2532.209500950017.28
NeemSeed
Arasikere(Kar)12.0050098.0049944400-
Madhugiri(Kar)2.00-80224.0040004000-
NigerSeed(Ramtil)
Jagdalpur(Cht)3.70-3.706000--
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)112.10-22.746385.801205512005-28.46
Halvad(Guj)46.324.941870.0678007800-23.15
Vankaner(Guj)10.50-2.78126.0076007650-22.05
Bangalore(Kar)5.00-50392.0010650100001.43
Dhrol(Guj)4.90-56.25198.7067806620-
Mahoba(UP)3.705.71632.5095509580-
Rajula(Guj)3.3026.9226.8090758500-41.45
Tindivanam(TN)2.70145.4589.7057956389-41.94
Thattanchavady(Pud)1.60NC5.6056405279-28.19
Katwa(WB)1.20-2544.2055005500-11.29
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)1.20NC30.2055005500-11.29
Dahod(Guj)1.10-21.4325.4075007500-28.57
Soyabean
Dharmavaram(MP)409.704167.71419.3035503500-1.39
Kota(Raj)379.00-3.8122361.10367536505.00
Badnagar(MP)282.60-33.831422.9035923596-
Baran(Raj)100.00-20225.0035003485-
Khujner(MP)31.4097.482868.40360035455.73
Khanpur(Raj)29.00-80.92978.30365536603.69
Itawa(Raj)25.0090027.5036643512-
Kolaras(MP)23.40-27.1851.5034053330-
Gotegaon(MP)20.00-20.003500--
Basava Kalayana(Kar)17.0054.5558.0036913706-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.0050703.0051005100-4.67
Dahod(Guj)12.80-0.781524.90360036001.84
Bailahongal(Kar)8.00-8.003450--
Bhikangaon(MP)4.80-12.7310.3035003490-
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-11.11697.704860485027.56
Gautampura(MP)2.50-2.503295--
Badrisadri(Raj)2.50-78.2614.0034003500-
Kawardha(Cht)1.90-94.9171.603385339012.83
Sunflower
Gundlupet(Kar)54.00-6.9112.0038503850-
Suva(DillSeed)
Siddhpur(Guj)1.1712528.2238874160-32.87
Dhanera(Guj)1.04-61.97.5443873940-
Published on July 30, 2020
