Oil Seeds Prices

CastorSeed
Kadiri(Guj)74.20-84.061039.0039503665-28.18
Palanpur(Guj)24.80-52.313052.6039353920-27.49
Rajkot(Guj)15.50-82.782108.0037403775-29.23
Rapar(Guj)15.0012.782507.0039253700-
Siddhpur(Guj)13.05270.744059.1739203912-27.57
Karjan(Guj)5.00-5.003850--27.36
Kalol(Guj)3.50-87.72420.6039503910-
Mansa(Guj)2.73-51.34197.5739503900-27.72
Vadgam(Guj)2.30-68.061044.8839453942-27.81
Sami(Guj)1.80-65.38198.2039203900-27.07
Dehgam(Guj)1.50-83.33413.0038753890-27.91
Unava(Guj)1.20-77.36597.2039503930-26.99
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC114.0033003700-21.43
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60-40141.1037553780-27.16
CoconutOil
Harihara(Kar)5211.0033.6288493.009000900028.57
Holalkere(Kar)2455.00-11222.009000--
Santhesargur(Kar)1200.00-8045300.0080008000NC
Muthur(TN)3.005058.003385331529.69
CoconutSeed
Manjeswaram(Ker)10.00-23.08475.5032503250-12.16
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)29.50-1.673088.77103501050013.74
GroundNutOil
Mainpuri(UP)274.001.4810558.0045004800-8.07
Etah(UP)30.00-42.314202.0045504650-9.00
Sevur(TN)25.001983.33481.81570058503.64
Rajkot(Guj)10.003.0914101.2047705075-5.54
Madhoganj(UP)7.00-41.671380.5048504850-3.96
Mahoba(UP)5.0038.895530.90490048406.99
Avalurpet'(TN)4.80-40305.6072367861-21.87
Jhansi(UP)3.406.2513467.604880489039.43
Cheyyar(TN)2.84-20.22210.0875807820-8.10
Tindivanam(TN)2.50-50467.0061156355-33.88
Kallakurichi(TN)2.40200258.6073737190-14.53
Vellore(TN)2.26-89.176.418800880015.79
Jasdan(Guj)1.00-50330.504750425014.46
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)0.70-0.705000--
GroundNutSeed
Rajkot(Guj)3.00-53.85152.20672566501.51
Linseed
Manasa(MP)185.00-185.005037--
Atarra(UP)0.60-40137.80527052008.66
Mahoba(UP)0.60NC39.90525051508.47
Mustard
Agra(UP)150.505.6115165.104570462027.65
Ghaziabad(UP)45.00164.711996.204900465016.67
Manasa(MP)30.00-60.004250--
Achnera(UP)26.0044.442149.004400450017.33
Bharuasumerpur(UP)25.001501628.004500450028.57
Lalitpur(UP)25.0056.252174.904550453026.39
Shamli(UP)25.004.172567.504730466015.37
Barhaj(UP)24.00203230.60435043502.35
Katghora(Cht)21.00NC149.0042004200-
Siddhpur(Guj)18.19-0.931128.934732455740.96
Mathura(UP)15.00-6.251977.004700465028.07
Haathras(UP)15.00-50453.704650460029.17
Aklera(Raj)8.50NC715.304465463530.86
Etah(UP)7.00-41.67670.504650460034.39
Jhansi(UP)6.0057.89280.904550456529.45
Mahoba(UP)5.50-26.671619.604665464035.22
Palanpur(Guj)5.00194.12451.204727460741.65
Azamgarh(UP)5.00-9.09517.20442543354.61
Muradabad(UP)5.0025565.20450044806.89
Bilsi(UP)4.2040693.904540454516.41
Kasganj(UP)4.0033.33953.404620462033.53
Rura(UP)4.00NC863.604600450031.43
Jhijhank(UP)4.0060420.0047754750-
Allahabad(UP)3.5040221.00450043007.14
Mirzapur(UP)3.50NC304.004675470011.71
Kayamganj(UP)3.50NC462.604570460029.83
Devariya(UP)3.206.67369.80442543354.31
Mainpuri(UP)3.10NC273.604500438025.00
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.00NC271.0049204750-
Soharatgarh(UP)3.0015.38211.00442044004.25
Ballia(UP)2.50NC268.50455045606.56
Lucknow(UP)2.40-42719.00450043607.78
Bareilly(UP)2.00-20150.004775480013.42
Orai(UP)2.00NC84.6048254650-
Pukhrayan(UP)2.00100426.004800475035.21
Badayoun(UP)1.80-10493.50451045007.38
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.7070499.004450445030.88
Basti(UP)1.606.67228.20440043603.77
Fatehpur(UP)1.60100160.504615462021.13
Gondal(UP)1.507.14177.10405040505.19
Faizabad(UP)1.50-31.82176.704425440015.69
Partaval(UP)1.502552.7044004325-
Choubepur(UP)1.30NC89.204700480019.75
Achalda(UP)1.2020151.404620460040.00
Ajuha(UP)1.20-20133.70445042505.70
Rajkot(Guj)1.00-91.67631.104500462540.63
Atarra(UP)1.0066.67117.004500448028.57
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.00-71.43349.504590443531.14
Mawana(UP)1.0042.8680.3049504930-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-23.08190.00439043903.78
Madhoganj(UP)1.00-16.67180.004450435022.93
Ujhani(UP)1.00NC999.30450044507.14
Rasda(UP)1.00-44.44183.7045204480-
Shikohabad(UP)0.80-20138.104650445029.17
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)0.60-5030.6046634655-
Mustardoil
Haathras(UP)30.00502211.00106001050026.19
Muzzafarnagar(UP)27.00NC2748.50107001060019.02
Shamli(UP)26.0073.333392.60107501060018.13
Allahabad(UP)20.00700178.0010200102005.15
Ghaziabad(UP)15.00-62.51783.20113001080024.18
Ajuha(UP)6.00-14.29770.401040099006.12
Rura(UP)6.00400101.8075007800-6.25
Dadri(UP)3.00NC307.00106001050017.78
Buland Shahr(UP)2.5056.25203.0098209850-
Banda(UP)2.00NC116.70971095759.47
Achalda(UP)2.00100162.20100009950-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.5025135.9096009600-
Mainpuri(UP)1.50NC166.309950984011.17
Paliakala(UP)1.40-22.22132.7010200101505.48
Fatehpur(UP)1.3030161.40109201080020.53
Choubepur(UP)1.2071.4355.2010200104508.86
Farukhabad(UP)1.00NC180.7010500985016.67
Kasganj(UP)1.0025135.30104301030020.72
Kayamganj(UP)1.00-16.67155.1010500992517.65
Naanpara(UP)1.0025117.601150011500-
Etah(UP)0.80-20119.80104501020020.81
Safflower
Bellary(Kar)18.00170027.9034342129-4.13
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Arasikere(Kar)70.00438.4683.0086508500-
Rajkot(Guj)64.100.946924.901192011900-29.28
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)6.0081.8211.4085007875-15.00
Jasdan(Guj)3.10-84.1148.801000011250-36.81
Mahoba(UP)2.50108.33656.5096409840-
Halvad(Guj)1.84-93.352053.5075007625-26.83
Tindivanam(TN)1.00-67.7495.7057896426-43.89
Soyabean
Manasa(MP)2085.00-2085.003150--
Aklera(Raj)36.00-501188.003762368611.27
Lalitpur(UP)4.5012.5711.204950488033.78
Khachrod(MP)2.00-97.26194.4035803420-1.92
Sunflower
Arasikere(Kar)20.00-20.003800--

Published on August 31, 2020
