Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 17-12-2020 03:54:23 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Castor Seed
Mehsana(Guj)76.20-12.911795.2043754500-20.45
Palanpur(Guj)66.0029.414782.80439743875.77
Thara(Guj)62.53-8.252881.2844084540-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)37.105.13562.10441044058.22
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)30.70-13.033562.10441044058.22
Halvad(Guj)29.1218.861977.78435043757.67
Jamnagar(Guj)28.30-47.98438.6041984178-18.53
Dasada Patadi(Guj)22.20200527.62438543757.42
Rajkot(Guj)13.00-38.14661.504185398010.86
Unava(Guj)10.40153.661215.0043854500-12.30
Vadgam(Guj)6.00-4.761205.0844284408-18.68
Sami(Guj)5.50-8.33511.7044054420-19.17
Dehgam(Guj)5.401.89571.90437543878.70
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)3.30-78.15498.40436544100.92
Dhansura(Guj)3.00-40399.0044004445-17.91
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)1.62-31.36221.08437545385.75
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC149.0037003700-9.76
Morbi(Guj)0.80-80.9567.0043003955-13.04
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)0.60-87.527.0040204265-24.37
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60-86.05189.6040554205-22.84
Coconut Seed
Kanjangadu(Ker)4.00NC249.504200420040.00
Kuthuparambu(Ker)3.0015.3826.004400420046.67
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC165.004800480045.45
Thrissur(Ker)1.505051.004600460033.33
Copra
Pollachi(TN)12.4547.3441.801131011310-
Thodupuzha(Ker)8.00NC301.00134001340026.42
Muthur(TN)8.00NC104.00120651250035.56
Kuthuparambu(Ker)2.703.8519.70120001100026.32
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC60.60124001240027.84
Kasargod(Ker)1.00-16.6714.6010800105001.89
Kianthukadavu(TN)0.59-27.162.801100010000-
Ground Nut Seed
Mumbai(Mah)71.00-7.791192.00900090005.88
Bangalore(Kar)26.00NC1284.00900090005.88
Rajkot(Guj)1.5050230.606700675021.82
Groundnut
Jamnagar(Guj)1050.00934.482704.8050134888-
Mahoba(UP)545.00-1.456868.0040604050-
Rajkot(Guj)540.0038.465520.0048505000-
Jhansi(UP)455.001.113370.0041504150-
Chirgaon(UP)298.00-596.004150--
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)153.0019.252145.6052505150-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)138.307.792145.6052505150-
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)126.00-252.004479--
Dhrol(Guj)82.6040.481004.4046154590-
Halvad(Guj)64.90102.18767.1248754675-
Vankaner(Guj)60.0036.36264.0047754700-
Morbi(Guj)57.60-24.21267.2041753725-
Mangrol(Guj)55.00-110.005500--
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)32.905.45346.2047804755-
Shamli(UP)30.00-14.29526.0059255880-
Saharanpur(UP)16.0014.29128.0058805875-
Dhoraji(Guj)14.40-19.55326.4046304755-
Vadgam(Guj)12.304.2453.0051285205-
Lalitpur(UP)11.00-38.89308.0045804540-
Bangalore(Kar)6.0020020.0065006500-
Thara(Guj)5.46-90.43125.0251555090-
Madhoganj(UP)4.50-2558.0044504450-
Anthiyur(TN)4.03-66.4732.1051265116-
Kallakurichi(TN)2.40-5028.8076247626-
Cheyyar(TN)1.38-4.8310.1684378247-
Tindivanam(TN)1.00-58.3315.6063997874-
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)0.63-91.2115.6048254908-
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)10.00-16.671076.00526552509.69
Banda(UP)3.00-40327.5051005100-0.49
Kota(Raj)1.505033.80508543518.19
Atarra(UP)1.20-2077.4051205100-3.40
Baberu(UP)0.8014.2934.8050805080-3.70
Mahoba(UP)0.8014.2988.105085508011.51
Mustard
Agra(UP)187.003.8925182.105310532045.48
Lakhimpur(UP)65.00441.674690.004860487027.89
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)60.00-14.294282.005350530041.72
Kota(Raj)48.503.197642.005000505025.94
Aligarh(UP)30.00-14.298052.005250520036.36
Mathura(UP)22.00-123213.005280525042.90
Tundla(UP)22.00214.292252.505330532045.63
Mumbai(Mah)17.00183.33170.0070007000NC
Lalitpur(UP)16.00-203651.904980495029.35
Gorakhpur(UP)15.0036.361678.2048354850-
Sitapur(UP)13.004743.104830484044.18
Shamli(UP)13.004622.0055105500-
Barhaj(UP)11.00-26.674124.60478047509.89
Khanpur(Raj)10.00-74.363578.905200560035.91
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)10.00233.337702.805385537131.18
Auraiya(UP)10.00-16.67821.205150515032.05
Khair(UP)10.00254231.505260525046.11
Beldanga(WB)10.00NC985.005400560042.11
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)9.80366.675920.405155517526.50
Jaunpur(UP)9.00-404003.005240529024.02
Jhansi(UP)9.00-5.26498.104875487026.13
Hardoi(UP)9.00-251468.104800476021.83
Raath(UP)9.00-67.86890.805100505039.73
Mahoba(UP)8.40-9.682138.005090508040.22
Bangalore(Kar)8.00-46.671656.005900660022.92
Etah(UP)8.00-27.27964.505260525039.89
Ghaziabad(UP)8.00-202838.205880587537.54
Lalsot(Raj)6.5012.072633.805237530028.52
Kasganj(UP)6.00201191.405260530042.93
Saharanpur(UP)6.00100925.005510552530.26
Muskara(UP)6.00-38.782296.305160515039.46
Banda(UP)5.00-37.5654.005100500038.78
Mainpuri(UP)4.50-2.17470.405240525043.56
Ballia(UP)4.0014.29412.505240527523.58
Rura(UP)4.00-4.761090.004150415018.57
Allahabad(UP)3.50NC326.005300520026.19
Gazipur(UP)3.509.38348.905260526023.76
Rajkot(Guj)3.00200911.105055505047.59
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.00-25462.505310528545.48
Orai(UP)3.00-25209.6053005350-
Sahiyapur(UP)3.0020293.204800480013.21
Kayamganj(UP)3.00-25614.605220520038.10
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC402.0055005510-
Choubepur(UP)2.50-3.85218.605560550048.27
Pratapgarh(UP)2.00NC127.004660467519.79
Etawah(UP)2.00-20271.705200520033.33
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-20400.005235524024.64
Muradabad(UP)2.00-33.33791.205090508020.62
Pukhrayan(UP)2.00-20517.405450548045.33
Madhoganj(UP)2.0011.11240.604830480029.32
Badayoun(UP)1.905.56642.505020500018.12
Azamgarh(UP)1.8020633.204840484014.15
Baberu(UP)1.7013.33127.704970500028.42
Robertsganj(UP)1.7070140.105150513521.89
Lucknow(UP)1.70-54.052884.404860476023.04
Jahangirabad(UP)1.50NC504.405280528037.14
Shikohabad(UP)1.5050175.105150502028.75
Ajuha(UP)1.50-25195.305100510021.43
Jhijhank(UP)1.5050501.005650555056.08
Rasda(UP)1.50NC265.705225524022.94
Basti(UP)1.4016.67318.404820478013.68
Kandi(WB)1.40-6.67184.905020502022.44
Gondal(UP)1.20-25262.704680468024.80
Jalaun(UP)1.2010074.505098520136.86
Gurusarai(UP)1.20NC148.104750470026.67
Atarra(UP)1.10-26.67175.005000500029.03
Achalda(UP)1.00NC220.605200525036.84
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.00-50248.605320530025.47
Maharajganj(UP)1.00-5076.504550455016.67
Mehsana(Guj)0.90-30.77242.005200525033.33
Soharatgarh(UP)0.9012.5288.204900490015.02
Milak(UP)0.9028.57134.005010501017.33
Raibareilly(UP)0.80-46.67133.704860486034.07
Tulsipur(UP)0.80-20137.0045504400-
Bahraich(UP)0.60NC184.104400440012.24
Pilibhit(UP)0.60-25140.905010477017.61
Utraula(UP)0.60NC14.4046504650-
Naanpara(UP)0.60-25175.304400440022.22
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Jamnagar(Guj)547.00-33.296141.0092259088-5.14
Rajkot(Guj)103.7036.4510846.801225012500-23.44
Halvad(Guj)27.56158.05125.02120008250-
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)26.2010.55515.901253011930-18.66
Banda(UP)14.00-20402.0083008150-2.35
Kurara(UP)11.30126288.9082008600-21.90
Morbi(Guj)9.80276.92218.7071757575-30.00
Raath(UP)9.80292175.4085008200-2.30
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)9.0012.5482.8087318700-6.62
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)8.903.49162.2070007500-24.89
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)7.00775175.7085608400-14.40
Jhansi(UP)4.00-4.7684.2094509445-0.26
Mahoba(UP)4.00-11.11632.3086808660-
Dhrol(Guj)3.60111.76240.8082408880-7.05
Vankaner(Guj)3.50-18.6258.7085008500-12.82
Lalsot(Raj)3.40-38.18140.9087009000-6.45
Jalaun(UP)2.3064.2961.6084008300-6.67
Rapar(Guj)2.1023.5320.6082808155-
Mumbai(Mah)2.00-83.33219.001250012500-30.56
Kota(Raj)2.00-60108.1085008200-10.53
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-88.8934.001125012000-
Chirgaon(UP)1.00-33.335.0083009000-
Dhoraji(Guj)0.90NC88.2085808380-10.20
Muskara(UP)0.60-70183.5083608400-6.07
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.589.432.8981908315-13.79
Soyabean
Karanja(Mah)700.00-51.7225720.00395040757.92
Washim(Mah)650.00305450.0040004100NC
Akola(Mah)509.0031.197736.00415040001.22
Kota(Raj)413.50-20.9538230.20417042004.25
Khanpur(Raj)255.00-20.566127.904200420016.67
Berasia(MP)149.90-24.02694.40370034006.78
Khategaon(MP)124.90344.489906.76389038602.37
Haveri(Kar)113.00253.121369.004200440013.51
Hingoli(Mah)75.00150274.004050365013.83
Ambejaogai(Mah)67.00-48.46687.0041504180-
Washim(Ansing)(Mah)60.00-33.33505.0040003800-4.76
Kalapipal(MP)35.00288.892290.0035003995-5.41
Lalitpur(UP)32.00-361837.30427042306.09
Kaij(Mah)20.00-74.03389.004200420015.10
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)18.00-64348.0038213536-
Aurad Shahajani(Mah)15.00-11.76445.00405539885.68
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)13.00-13.33983.00525052009.38
Telhara(Mah)12.0010060.00365034256.57
Pandhakawada(Mah)10.0015028.00406032004.50
Gangakhed(Mah)6.00-76.92185.0040004200-
Rahata(Mah)5.00-89.5866.0041003400-
Dhoraji(Guj)0.80-33.33305.104180413012.82
Sunflower
Kustagi(Kar)14.0016.67400.0050004700-
Bellary(Kar)13.0018.18152.704877524623.69
Kadur(Kar)7.00-5068.0050804650-
Bagalakot(Kar)1.00-66.6711.005274403837.42
Taramira
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.50400137.804050405014.08

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 17, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.