Onion price rise 45 per cent to Rs 80/kg in Delhi in one week

This organisation gets resident bodies to recycle plastic waste
Diwali is celebration time. However, environment organisation Mobius Foundation, headed by Pradip Burman, ...
The retail price of onions has risen by 45 per cent in the last one week to Rs 80/kg in the national capital despite the Central Government’s measures to boost supply and contain price rise.
The rates stood at Rs 55/kg on October 1, as per the official data.
Onion prices are ruling high for more than a month in Delhi-NCR due to supply disruption following heavy rains in growing states like Maharashtra.
As per the data, there has been almost three-fold jump in onion prices from the year-ago period. Onions were sold at Rs 30-35/kg in retail markets in November 2018.
Not only in Delhi, onion prices are ruling high in most of the consuming areas across the country. However in the national capital, onion has been a “politically sensitive” commodity.
“The prices should moderate in the coming days as the arrival of fresh crop has begun in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Karnataka. But untimely rain has affected the transportation to the consuming areas,” a senior Consumer Affairs Ministry official said.
In Delhi, the availability of onion is being improved from the central buffer stock handled by co-operative Nafed.
The buffer stock has been given to Mother Dairy for retailing at a cheaper rate of Rs 24.90/kg through its 400-odd Safal outlets to provide relief to consumers, he said.
However, some of the Safal outlets are running out of stock and poor consumers are returning with disappointment.
“I waited for two hours in the queue to buy onions from Safal but when my turn came the stock got over,” said a housemaid Mumtaz who was waiting outside the Safal outlet at Jangpura Extension.
The price rise has affected to an extent that in some localities, the customers of a particular colony are requesting the Safal owners not to sell the commodity to outsiders.
Meanwhile, the government has decided to facilitate private imports from Afghanistan, Egypt, Turkey and Iran and even liberalise phytosanitary and fumigation norms.
Private traders have informed the government that 80 containers of imported onions have reached Indian ports and 100 containers are in high seas and can be diverted to India, the official said.
Diwali is celebration time. However, environment organisation Mobius Foundation, headed by Pradip Burman, ...
Pilot projects help Vijayawada and Solapur transition to an integrated approach to water management
The new buzzword is to conserve and function effectively within a framework that is gentle on the environment
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...