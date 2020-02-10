Agri Business

Only second quality turmeric arrives

Our Bureau Erode | Updated on February 10, 2020 Published on February 10, 2020

Only second quality turmeric arrived for sale at Erode markets on Monday. Only 1,500 bags, including 200 new Mysore-8 variety turmeric, arrived for sale.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, the new finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,099-6,799 a quintal and the root variety at ₹5,001-6,179. The old finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,744-6,589 and root variety at ₹4,489-5,009. Of 1,276 bags kept for sale, 796 were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,369-5,899 and the root variety at ₹4,019-5,307. Only 47 bags arrived for sale and 22 were sold.

Published on February 10, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Distress sale of imported onions under way