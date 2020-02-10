Only second quality turmeric arrives

Only second quality turmeric arrived for sale at Erode markets on Monday. Only 1,500 bags, including 200 new Mysore-8 variety turmeric, arrived for sale.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, the new finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,099-6,799 a quintal and the root variety at ₹5,001-6,179. The old finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,744-6,589 and root variety at ₹4,489-5,009. Of 1,276 bags kept for sale, 796 were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,369-5,899 and the root variety at ₹4,019-5,307. Only 47 bags arrived for sale and 22 were sold.